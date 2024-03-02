2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of the 2024 Men’s Big Ten Championship meet is here. The session will begin with the fastest heat of the men’s 1650, followed by finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Platform diving and the 400 free relay are also on the schedule, and will occur at the end of the night.

The defending champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, have put themselves in position to defend their title. Hoosier Brendan Burns, who won the 100 back yesterday, will feature in both the 200 back and 200 fly tonight. He won the tough double last year, and is in position to challenge for both titles once again.

The Indiana breaststroke crew posted the top four times in this morning’s 200 breast, with junior Josh Matheny (1:52.06) leading the way. Michigan senior Bence Szabados recorded the fastest preliminary 100 free time, hitting the wall in 42.31.

MEN’s 1650 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Robert Finke (FLOR) — 2020

Big Ten Record: 14:22.88, Felix Auboeck (MICH) — 2017

Big Ten Championship Record: 14:29.25, Felix Auboeck (MICH) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

Big Ten Record: 1:37.58 – Tyler Clary, Michigan (2009)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:38.22 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2023)

, Indiana (2023) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Big Ten Record: 40.83 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2019)

Big Ten Championship Record: 41.38 – Ruslan Gaziev, Ohio State (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (20232)

Big Ten Record: 1:48.76 – Max McHugh, Minnesota (2022)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:49.45 – Max McHugh, Minnesota (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

Big Ten Record: 1:38.71 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2022)

, Indiana (2022) Big Ten Championship Record: 1:39.22 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2021)

, Indiana (2021) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’s PLATFORM DIVING — FINALS

Big Ten Championship Record: 557.90 points — David Boudia, Purdue (2011)

MEN’s 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (2023)

Big Ten Record: 2:47.11 — Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 2:47.16 — Ohio State (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.44

Top 8 Finishers: