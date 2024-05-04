Entries Show Summer McIntosh In 200 Freestyle, Still No 800 Freestyle

Earlier this week, it was found that Summer McIntosh‘s sponsor might have leaked her events for the 2024 Canadian Trials. That list showed McIntosh opting for the 400 IM over 200 freestyle and the 200 IM over 800 freestyle.

SplashMe has entries for the meet that will take place from May 13-19. This list shows McIntosh in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, in addition to the other five events her sponsor already listed.

Updated Entries For Trials:

400 freestyle

200 freestyle

100 backstroke

400 IM

100 freestyle

200 butterfly

200 IM

McIntosh still looks to avoid the direct conflict between the 800 freestyle and 200 IM as the 800 free has not been added to her list. Both events are back-to-back finals in Paris, with the finals heats listed as ten minutes apart without factoring the duration of the race, on the second to last day of competition in Paris. McIntosh is currently #1 in the world this season in the 800 free.

Although it was originally thought she would avoid the 200 free and 400 IM double, she has added the 200 free to her lineup. The finals of both events in Parisw are an hour and 18 minutes apart from each other with the 400 IM first and the 200 free at the end of the session. She was 3rd in the 200 free at the 2023 World Championships but is the World Record holder in the 400 IM. The addition of the 200 freestyle could also be to swim a time and earn a bid on the team’s 4×200 freestyle relay.

She also added the 100 freestyle to her lineup. She just swam a lifetime best of a 53.90 in the event at the Canadian Open in April. That swim currently ranks #25 in the world and #2 for Canadians only behind Maggie MacNeil who swam a 53.64. The 100 free doesn’t have any direct conflicts with any of her other individual events in Paris but once again this also could be a swim for relay potential.

MacNeil is entered in the 100 freestyle but is not entered in the 100 backstroke which is an event she potentially may have opted to swim. MacNeil’s entries are in the 100 fly and 100 free. MacNeil was under the 1:00 mark in the 100 back earlier this year with a 59.93 which is the #4 Canadian this year. The only Canadians who have been faster are Kylie Maase, Ingrid Wilm, and McIntosh. McIntosh is notably still listed as entered in the event for Trials.