Penny Oleksiak Makes Move To Mission Viejo Pro Group For Lead-Up To Paris 2024

Canadian Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak has joined the pro group at Mission Viejo with an eye on Paris 2024.

Oleksiak, who has been primarily based out of Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre in Toronto in recent years, joins the squad headed up by coach Jeff Julian, who announced the launch of the new pro team in January 2022.

Julian told SwimSwam that Oleksiak has aligned with the squad on a long-term basis with the plan of training there in the lead-up to the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials and ultimately the Paris Games.

The Mission Viejo pro group, based out of the MVN 360 Performance Centre, also features the likes of American world champion Justin Ress, multi-time short course world champion Trenton Julian, and several members of the Puerto Rican National Team.

Recent social media posts also indicate Kayla Sanchez and Sean Grieshop have joined the squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MVN 360 Performance Center (@mvn360performancecenter)

Oleksiak has only competed once in 2023 after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus just over one year ago.

The 23-year-old was named to the Canadian World Championship team earlier this year despite missing the selection meet as she continued to rehab her injury, and after making a return to racing at the Barcelona leg of the Mare Nostrum Tour in May, she pulled the plug on racing at Worlds.

At the time, Oleksiak was still training out of the HPC in Toronto under coach Ryan Mallette, though the center has gradually lost a lot of its top names following the departure of head coach Ben Titley last year.

Oleksiak is the latest to find a new base with Sanchez, Kylie Masse, Yuri Kisil, Sydney Pickrem, NCAA swimmers Taylor Ruck and Josh Liendo and U SPORTS athlete Rebecca Smith among the others who have spent time at HPC – Ontario but are now training elsewhere.

At the age of 16, Oleksiak broke through in the women’s 100 freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, tying with American Simone Manuel for gold while winning a total of four medals, including an individual silver in the 100 fly.

Oleksiak won three more medals at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, including one individually in the 200 free (bronze), with her seven-medal haul making her the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all-time.

Oleksiak is also a nine-time World Championship (LC) medalist, though all of them come from relays. She has two individual 4th-place finishes at Worlds in the 100 fly (2017) and 200 free (2022), and has made four more appearances in individual finals throughout her career.

A return to form for Oleksiak would be a welcome addition for the Canadian team in Paris, as after she featured on all four of the relays in which Canada won a medal at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, the nation only won one this past year in Fukuoka.