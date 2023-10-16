Minakov, Polonsky & Fan Are Redshirting At Least the Fall Semester for Stanford Men

The Stanford men’s swimming and diving team has released their roster for the 2023-2024 season, and a lot of big names are missing.

Key contributors Zhier Fan, Andrei Minakov, Ron Polonsky, Jonathan Affeld, and Leon MacAlister are absent from the team’s roster this season.

According to Stanford head coach Dan Schemmel, Minakov, Polonsky, and Fan are redshirting with the ‘potential to compete winter quarter’ (known colloquially in swimming as the spring semester). Affeld and MacAlister, meanwhile, have retired from swimming.

Fan – Fan was a member of the USA Swimming Junior World Cup Team in 2021 and swam on a team that set a World Junior Record in the mixed 200 medley relay. He was the #11 recruit in the high school class of 2022, and a Junior National Team member. As a freshman he swam 51.97 in the 100 yard breaststroke that ranks him 4th all-time in program history. He was about a tenth away from an NCAA invite, and Stanford used Polonsky to swim breaststroke on their medley relays, so he wasn’t an NCAA Championship qualifier last year, but projected to be one in 2024.

Minakov – the 2022 NCAA Champion in the 100 fly, Minakov’s second NCAA season was a little less successful, but still saw him win the Pac-12 title in the 100 fly and place 4th at the NCAA Championships in that event. In a wild offseason, he transferred to crosstown rivals Cal, then transferred back, and he told SwimSwam this summer that he would make the decision on this season “later in the year.” Minakov is Russian, and with Russia’s status for the Olympics still up-in-the-air, he would have less motivation to redshirt the season if Russia couldn’t compete in Paris.

Polonsky – As a sophomore last year, Polonsky finished 5th in the 200 IM at the NCAA Championships, 11th in the 100 breaststroke, and 36th in the 200 breaststroke, in addition to contributing to the team’s freestyle relays. He occupies a similar role for his native Israel internationally, including contributing to a history-making 7th place 400 free relay at Worlds earlier this year. At 2022 Worlds, he came very close to making an individual final, placing 9th in the 200 IM.

MacAlister – An Australia native, MacAlister had one season of eligibility remaining at Stanford. He tied for 16th in prelims of the 100 back at last year’s NCAA Championship meet but lost a swimoff to Tommy Janton, and also finished 21st in the 200 back. He earned individual All-America honors in 2022, placing 11th in the 100 back and 5th in the 200 back (20 total points). He also led off Stanford’s medley relays each of the last two seasons at NCAAs, and in total has seven All-America honors.

Affeld swam a long course meet in the summer, but opted not to return for his 5th year of eligibility. Last year, he was a key relay contributor for the Cardinal, and as a junior he nearly scored individually, placing 18th at NCAAs in the 200 IM (1:42.57). He was a three-time NCAA qualifier for Stanford.

While Stanford does bring in the #5 recruiting class in the country, a group that includes #1 overall recruit Rex Maurer and World Championship teamer Henry McFadden, their depth takes a hit for the fall semester, at least, without the five swimmers above.

The team does return its top diver Jack Ryan, who placed 3rd on 1-meter at nCAAs, as well as Ethan Foster, who was 11th on platform. They also return two other individual scorers from NCAAs: Luke Maurer (5 points) and Aaron Sequeira (4 points). In total, 31 of their 65.5 individual points from NCAAs are back on the roster this year.

Their additions will give them very good relays too, with a top five caliber 800 free relay if the freshman class can live up to the billing.

As of publishing, Schemmel did not comment on whether the redshirted athletes are training at Stanford or somewhere else.