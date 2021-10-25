11 Zhier Fan, Last Top-20 Holdout in Class of 2022, Verbals to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zhier Fan from Plano, Texas has announced his intention to swim and study at Stanford University beginning next fall. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he swims year-round with Metroplex Aquatics.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Stanford University. I would like to thank my coaches, friends, teammates, and family who helped me get here. Go Card! 🌲”

Fan ranks 11th on our list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2022. Fan’s verbal makes the Cardinal the only team to pull in four top-20 commitments; NC State and Texas each have three, while Virginia and Virginia Tech have two apiece. Fan will join a Stanford class of 2026 that also includes #2 Josh Zuchowski, #3 Liam Custer, #15 Andres Dupont Cabrera, and Henry Morrissey (“Best of the Rest”) and Rafael Gu (unranked). That’s a lot of firepower, and should conservatively rank Stanford as a top-4, possibly even top-3, recruiting class for 2022.

Fan is the fastest 100 breaststroker in the class with a 53.36 from March 2021’s Lone Star Spring Invitational. He won the 100 breast and 200 breast, was runner-up in the 200 back, and placed third in the 200 IM, and left the meet with PBs in both breaststrokes and the 200 back.

Fan won the 100 breast (1:01.74) at Olympic Trials Wave I, which qualified him to swim the event at Wave II, although he did not stay in Omaha for the second meet. He also swam the 200 breast in Wave I and tied for 17th place. At Speedo Summer Championships-West in August, he had three best times in three stellar performances. He finished second in the 100 breast (1:01.02), third in the 200 breast (2:13.87), and fourth in the 200 IM (2:06.62), all with significant time drops.

A member of the USA Swimming National Junior Team for 2021-22, Fan competed at the FINA World Cup stops in Berlin and Budapest in October. He finaled in the 100/200 breast in both cities and came away with SCM best times of 57.91/2:06.06 in the breaststrokes and 1:59.75 in the 200 IM.

Best SCY Times:

100 breast – 53.36

200 breast – 1:56.99

200 IM – 1:47.76

400 IM – 3:57.15

200 back – 1:45.44

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.