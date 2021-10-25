Breaststroker Grant Gooding Makes Verbal Commitment to Louisville Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Grant Gooding from Upper Arlington High School and the Upper Arlington Swim Club in Columbus, Ohio has committed to the University of Louisville and will begin in the fall of 2023.

“Thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisville, I want to thank my coaches, family, friends and teammates for this great opportunity, Go Cards 🔥”

Gooding is a breaststroke specialist, for which he made our “Best of the Rest” section of the Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023. He also has a good 50 free time, being one of a handful of swimmers in the cohort with a sub-21.

Gooding was runner-up in the 100 breast (55.02) and third in the 200 IM (1:50.04) at the 2021 Ohio High School Division 1 State Championships. He also contributed a split (20.15) to the winning 200 free relay and swam breast (24.78) on the 8th-place medley relay. After picking up best times in the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM during the high school season, he added new PBs in the 100/500 free, 50 breast, and 400 IM a month later at the Ohio Swimming LSC Virtual Spring Championships, where he won the 500 free (4:34.34) and 400 IM (4:03.12).

He had a strong long course season, as well, culminating in best times in the 100 free (53.16), 200 free (1:57.85), 100 breast (1:06.31), and 400 IM (4:45.50) at Richmond Futures.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 54.80

200 breast – 2:04.31

50 free – 20.80

100 free – 46.58

500 free – 4:34.34

200 IM – 1:50.04

400 IM – 4:03.12

This is ACC 100 and 200 breast champion Evgenii Somov’s last year with the Cardinals, after which Aidan Kreiley will lead the group. It took 54.20/1:59.29 to score in the breaststroke events at 2021 ACC Men’s Championships.

