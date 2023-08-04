2023 Summer Juniors: Kayla Han Scratches 200 IM In Favor of 1500 Free

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It is the final day of competition in Irvine at Summer Juniors. What records may go down today?

Day 5 Prelims events:

Boys and Girls 200 IM

Boys and Girls 50 free

Girls 1500 free (afternoon)

Boys 800 free (afternoon)

Highlighting the scratches this morning was the #8 seed in the girls 200 IM as Kayla Han has scratched the event. Han has scratched the event in favor of the 1500 freestyle where she is the now the top seed as original top seed Jillian Cox has scratched. Han won the 400 IM on day 2 of competition and also has finished second in the 800 free on night 1.

Cox competed at the 2023 World Championships last week for the US where she finished sixth in the World in the 800 free. She was entered in six events this meet, ultimately scratching them all.

#7 seed in the girls 50 free Annika Parkhe has scratched. Parkhe has scratched all of her events this week, although she competed in Futures-West Fargo last weekend.

Notably still on the heat sheet for the 50 free is Alex Shackell who swam a 24.42 flying start on Carmel’s relay two nights ago. Last night, she also swam a personal best leading off Carmel’s 4×100 free relay as she swam a 54.08, faster than her old best of a 54.22. Shackell competed for the US at the 2023 World Championships last week on the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay that won silver.

In the boys 800 free, #16 seeed Jay Freeman has scratched. Earlier in the meet, Freeman no-showed the 400 freestyle and scratched the 200 free. Freeman competed at NCSAs last week in Indianapolis.