2023 Asian Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

19TH ASIAN GAMES
- Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
- Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entries
- Results
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Finals Live Recap
DAY 5 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE
- Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final
- Men’s 50 Butterfly – Final
- Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Final
- Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final
- Men’s 800 Freestyle – Final
- Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Final
- Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay – Final
It’s day 5 time! Tonight’s finals session of the Asian Games features seven events, including two relays. There is also a nice mix of sprint and longer events, with the women’s 50 free and men’s 50 fly, along with the 200 breast for both men and women, and the men’s 800 free.
The men’s 200 breast will see World Record holder Qin Haiyang in action. Qin led prelims of the event this morning with a very relaxed 2:11.76. Given how well he’s swum in the 100 breast so far at this meet, we can expect Qin to be much faster in finals tonight.
China’s Zhang Yufei will be racing in the women’s 50 free final tonight. Zhang set the Asian Games Record in the event this morning with a 24.50. She led the field by nearly half-a-second this morning, though Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey shouldn’t be taken lightly in finals tonight. Haughey broke the Asian Record in the 100 free earlier in the meet, so tonight’s race between Zhang and Haughey should be an exciting one.
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)
- Asian Record: 23.97 – Liu Xiang, China (2021)
- Asian Games Record: 24.50 – Zhang Yufei, China (2023)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, Ukraine (2018)
- Asian Record: 22.93 – Joseph Schooling, Singapore (2017)
- Asian Games Record: 23.39 – Baek Inchul, South Korea (2023)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniya Chikunova, Russia (2023)
- Asian Record: 2:19.65 – Rie Kaneto, Japan (2016)
- Asian Games Record: 2:21.82 – Kanako Watanabe, Japan (2014)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, China (2023)
- Asian Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, China (2023)
- Asian Games Record: 2:07.67 – Dmitriy Balandin, Kazakhstan (2014)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Li, China (2009)
- Asian Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Li, China (2009)
- Asian Games Record: 7:48.36 – Sun Yang, China (2018)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 3:08.24 – United States (2008)
- Asian Record: 3:11.38 – China (2023)
- Asian Games Record: 3:12.68 – Japan (2018)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 7:37.50 – Australia (2023)
- Asian Record: 7:40.33 – China (2021)
- Asian Games Record: 7:48.61 – China (2018)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Ye Shiwen. A name from another era.
i’m really sad for letitia (and basically all of singapore at this point)
hopefully the medley relay can get a medal? although it’ll be hard w/ SK and japan
Noooooo Letitia
So close too.
can someone pls just give Letitia Sim a medal. Seriously, how painful is this. She missed two bronzes by a combined 0.14s?
Wow, this is dark comedy at this point. Singapore and these missing 3rd place.
I like the starters of the races…. They don’t muck around. Just set and go.
Singaporeans are doing fabulous
According to Chinese social media Zhang Yufei apparently got a 39C degree fever earlier today. Hope she recovers (and also how did she win today lol)
Zhang Yufei is among the toughest swimmers.
In Tokyo she went 2:03 for 200 fly gold and 30 minutes later she swam 1:55 in 4×200 and helped China to win gold and broke WR.