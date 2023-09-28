2023 Asian Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

19TH ASIAN GAMES

DAY 5 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Final

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Final

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Final

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay – Final

It’s day 5 time! Tonight’s finals session of the Asian Games features seven events, including two relays. There is also a nice mix of sprint and longer events, with the women’s 50 free and men’s 50 fly, along with the 200 breast for both men and women, and the men’s 800 free.

The men’s 200 breast will see World Record holder Qin Haiyang in action. Qin led prelims of the event this morning with a very relaxed 2:11.76. Given how well he’s swum in the 100 breast so far at this meet, we can expect Qin to be much faster in finals tonight.

China’s Zhang Yufei will be racing in the women’s 50 free final tonight. Zhang set the Asian Games Record in the event this morning with a 24.50. She led the field by nearly half-a-second this morning, though Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey shouldn’t be taken lightly in finals tonight. Haughey broke the Asian Record in the 100 free earlier in the meet, so tonight’s race between Zhang and Haughey should be an exciting one.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)

Asian Record: 23.97 – Liu Xiang, China (2021)

Asian Games Record: 24.50 – Zhang Yufei, China (2023)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

Asian Record: 22.93 – Joseph Schooling, Singapore (2017)

Asian Games Record: 23.39 – Baek Inchul, South Korea (2023)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniya Chikunova, Russia (2023)

Asian Record: 2:19.65 – Rie Kaneto, Japan (2016)

Asian Games Record: 2:21.82 – Kanako Watanabe, Japan (2014)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) Asian Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) Asian Games Record: 2:07.67 – Dmitriy Balandin, Kazakhstan (2014)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Li, China (2009)

Asian Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Li, China (2009)

Asian Games Record: 7:48.36 – Sun Yang, China (2018)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:08.24 – United States (2008)

Asian Record: 3:11.38 – China (2023)

Asian Games Record: 3:12.68 – Japan (2018)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 7:37.50 – Australia (2023)

Asian Record: 7:40.33 – China (2021)

Asian Games Record: 7:48.61 – China (2018)

PODIUM: