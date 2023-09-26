2023 Asian Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

19TH ASIAN GAMES

DAY 3 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Final

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Final

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Final

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Final

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay – Final

The 3rd day of the 2023 Asian Games is here. After a thrilling first two days of the meet, we’re in store for more fantastic racing by some of Asia’s best and brightest swimmers. We have a short finals session tonight size-wise, featuring just 6 events.

Following her Asian Games Record performance in the women’s 200 free last night, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey is set for another gold in the women’s 100 free tonight. Haughey was just off her Asian Record mark in the 200 last night, so keep an eye on her in the 100 because it feels like that record is in play.

Similarly, China’s Li Bingjie had a great swim for silver in the women’s 200 free last night and she comes in as the heavy favorite in the women’s 400 free tonight. Bingjie holds the Asian Record in the event with her career best of 4:01.08, which she swam at the Tokyo Olympics back in the summer of 2021.

Given how well China’s men look so far at this meet, it seems very likely they take down the Asian Record of 3:29.00 in the men’s 4×100 medley relay tonight. China just set that record about two months ago at the World Championships in Fukuoka. With how well Qin Haiyang, Xu Jiayu, and Pan Zhanle are swimming, it feels like the Chinese squad might put up a very fast performance to close out tonight’s session.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

Asian Record: 52.27 – Siobhan Haughey , Hong Kong (2021)

, Hong Kong (2021) Asian Games Record: 53.27 – Rikako Ikee, Japan (2018)

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Asian Record: 4:06.05 – Kosuke Hagino, Japan (2016)

Asian Games Record: 4:07.75 – Kosuke Hagino, Japan (2014)

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)

Asian Record: 2:06.46 – Zhao Jing, China (2010)

Asian Games Record: 2:06.46 – Zhao Jing, China (2010)

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang, China (2012)

Asian Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang, China (2012)

Asian Games Record: 14:35.43 – Sun Yang, China (2010)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

Asian Record: 4:01.08 – Li Bingjie , China (2021)

, China (2021) Asian Games Record: 4:03.18 – Wang Jianjiahe, China (2018)

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:26.78 – United States (2021)

Asian Record: 3:29.00 – China (2023)

Asian Games Record: 3:29.99 – China (2018)

