Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey Clocks 52.17 Asian Record In 100 Free

Comments: 4

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey collected her second gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games in style, firing off a new Asian Record en route to topping the women’s 100m freestyle podium.

After already reaping gold last night in the 200m free, 25-year-old Haughey busted out a time of 52.17 to grab gold in the 100m free by nearly one second.

Opening in 25.16 and closing in 27.01, the former University of Michigan Wolverine got to the wall handily ahead of runners-up Yang Junxuan and Cheng Yujie of China. Yang touched in 53.11 while Cheng hit 53.91 as the only other competitors to dip under the 54-second threshold.

Haughey held the previous Asian Record with the 52.27 she put on the books at the 2020 Olympic Games. There in Tokyo, that effort was good enough to render her the silver medalist behind Olympic champion Emma McKeon who clocked 51.96 for the gold.

At this year’s World Championships, Haughey snagged silver in a time of 52.49 while her result this evening would have fallen just .01 shy off of gold medalist Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia’s winning effort of 52.16.

As mentioned, Haughey already took the 200m free event earlier in this competition, putting up a result of 1:54.12, a new Games Record, last night. That was after she produced one of the fastest splits of all time – 51.92 – on Hong Kong’s women’s 4x100m free relay which took bronze.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gladi
1 minute ago

As a hongkonger, I am so proud!!! 🌟

0
0
Reply
Nick the biased Aussie
3 minutes ago

Hopefully we see multiple women sub 52 in Paris

1
0
Reply
Austinpoolboy
6 minutes ago

Smokin fast!

1
0
Reply
The unoriginal Tim
6 minutes ago

Fast. Very exciting race for Tokyo.

1
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!