Siobhan Haughey Clocks 52.17 Asian Record In 100 Free

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey collected her second gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games in style, firing off a new Asian Record en route to topping the women’s 100m freestyle podium.

After already reaping gold last night in the 200m free, 25-year-old Haughey busted out a time of 52.17 to grab gold in the 100m free by nearly one second.

Opening in 25.16 and closing in 27.01, the former University of Michigan Wolverine got to the wall handily ahead of runners-up Yang Junxuan and Cheng Yujie of China. Yang touched in 53.11 while Cheng hit 53.91 as the only other competitors to dip under the 54-second threshold.

Haughey held the previous Asian Record with the 52.27 she put on the books at the 2020 Olympic Games. There in Tokyo, that effort was good enough to render her the silver medalist behind Olympic champion Emma McKeon who clocked 51.96 for the gold.

At this year’s World Championships, Haughey snagged silver in a time of 52.49 while her result this evening would have fallen just .01 shy off of gold medalist Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia’s winning effort of 52.16.

As mentioned, Haughey already took the 200m free event earlier in this competition, putting up a result of 1:54.12, a new Games Record, last night. That was after she produced one of the fastest splits of all time – 51.92 – on Hong Kong’s women’s 4x100m free relay which took bronze.