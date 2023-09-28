USA Swimming Releases Roster of 104 Athletes Attending National Select Camp Next Month

USA Swimming unveiled its roster of 104 swimmers picked to attend the 2023 National Select Camp next month at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The camps will be held from Oct. 12-15 for the boys and Oct. 26-29 for the girls, giving them an opportunity to experience the day-to-day routine of a National Team athlete. Eligible coaches can also accompany their athlete(s) and take advantage of educational tools as well as networking opportunities at the camps.

Athletes were selected for the camps based on the following criteria:

The top three athletes in each event, based on Long Course Meters (LCM) competition ranking from September 1, 2022 – August 31, 2023. The six female and six male athletes with the highest individual IMX Power Point scores between September 1, 2022 – August 31, 2023. The top two open water athletes in the 7.5k as well as the top 14-year-old athlete and 15-year-old athlete in the 5k from the 2023 USA Swimming Open Water Junior Nationals.

The Southern Zone led the way with 37 selections while the Florida and North Carolina LSCs each boast 10 representatives. The Bolles School Sharks are the most represented individual club with six swimmers on the National Select Camp roster: Xavier Sohovich, Alex Primavera, Carter Lancaster, Dillon Brigman, Rylan Sepulveda, and Neala Klein.

The National Select Camp coaching staff for the girls consists of head coach Nick Rice (Bluefish Swim Club, assistant coach Carlene Takaki (West Coast Aquatics), assistant coach Heather Thomas (Bend Swim Club), assistant coach Doug Gjertsen (Alamo Area Aquatics), assistant coach Jake Des Roches (Sandpipers of Nevada), head manager Laura Ring (COR Swimming), and assistant manager Amy Faulk (North Carolina Swimming). The boys’ staff features head coach Marjorie Sherard (Empire KC Swim Club), assistant coach Jenna Purkey (City of Midland Aquatics), assistant coach Mohammad Khadembashi (TSM Aquatics), assistant coach Alan Pfau (TAC Titans), assistant coach Kristine Julian (Mission Viejo Nadadores), head manager Russell Whitaker (Cougar Aquatics), and assistant manger Jessica Meyer (Southeastern Swimming).

You can check out the full boys’ roster here and the full girls’ roster here.

“We are excited to welcome this well deserving group of athletes, coaches and staff to the Olympic Training Center here in Colorado Springs,” said Mariejo Truex, USA Swimming’s senior director of team services, coach and athlete development. “Being able to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for athletes to develop both on and off the pool deck has always been a top priority of this camp, and we look forward to engaging with the athletes from across the United States. This year, we are excited to offer a home coaches track, which will provide additional opportunities for coaches across the country.”

You can also read about last year’s National Select Camp roster here.