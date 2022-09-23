USA Swimming Reveals 102 Young Standouts Chosen for National Select Camp

USA Swimming revealed Thursday its roster of 102 swimmers selected for this year’s National Select Camp taking place at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The camps will be held from Oct. 6-9 for the girls and Oct. 13-16 for the boys.

A trio of top recruits from the class of 2024 — Leah Shackley (No. 11 recruit), Clare Logan (No. 16), and Emily Brown (No. 19) — make an appearance on the girls roster. Ten top recruits from the class of 2024 — Luca Battaglini (No. 5), Jeremy Kelly (No. 6), Evan Croley (No. 8), Kyle Peck (No. 9), Nolan Dunkel (No. 11), Matthew Marsteiner (No. 12), Andrew Zou (No. 15), Gregg Enoch (No. 18), Adriano Arioti (No. 19), and Luke Stibrich (No. 20) — were chosen on the boys side.

A complete roster of camp participants and staff members is now available for both the boys and girls.

“We are proud to be back on site at the USOPC Training Center here in Colorado,” said Mariejo Truex, Senior Director, Team Services, Coach and Athlete Development for USA Swimming. “These camps provide a priceless opportunity for athletes from across the United States to learn from top high-performance professionals and connect with one another, which will help their development both in and out of the water.”

Bolles School Sharks head coach Peter Verhoef will lead the girls team while Performance Aquatics head coach Kathleen Prindle is slated to lead the boys side. Swimmers will experience the routine of a National Team athlete during the three-day camp.

Carmel Swim Club is sending the most swimmers to Colorado Springs with five total while the Florida Swimming Local Swimming committee is the most-represented LSC with eight total. The Southern Zone’s 32 swimmers ranks as the most among zones nationally.

Several current National Team members and 2020 Tokyo Olympians have attended the National Select Camps in the past, including Katie Ledecky, Michael Andrew, Lilly King, Hali Flickinger, Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke.

A full description of the selection process can be found on USA Swimming’s website here.

Selection Categories

The top three athletes in each event were selected based on Long Course Meters (LCM) competition ranking from September 1, 2021 – August 31, 2022. Six female and six male athletes with the highest individual IMX Power Point scores swum between September 1, 2021 – August 31, 2022. The top-two athletes in the 7.5k and top athlete in the 5k from each competition category were selected based on results from the 2022 USA Swimming Open Water Junior Nationals.

Qualifying Period

September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022. Only Long Course times will be considered.

Eligible athletes will be the respective ages at the time of the qualifying swim:

Girls: 14-15

Boys: 15-16

NOTE: Athletes who wish to attend the National Select Camp shall be US Citizens and be able to represent the USA in international competitions. Athletes who have been on any National Teams/National Junior Teams or USA Swimming international trips were not eligible for the National Select Camp. Athletes who previously attended the National Select Camp were also not eligible. Athletes must be Premium USA Swimming members. Flex members must upgrade their membership to be eligible to attend.

If a swimmer is qualifying based on the Open Water Junior Nationals Championship, then they cannot have qualified for the National Team and/or National Junior Team for Open Water or the pool OR represented USA Swimming internationally in an open water or pool competition.