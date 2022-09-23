FINA Removes 25k Open Water Race From 2023 World Champs Program

FINA has announced that the 25k open water race will not be contested at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka. The 25k was introduced in 1991 at the World Championships and was actually the only open water event contested in that year. That was the case in 1994 as well until the 5k was added to the program in 1998, followed by the 25k in 2001.

As reported by Alex Pussieldi, the statement from FINA didn’t mention the fate of the 25k race in any meets apart from the 2023 World Championships. The statement explained that lower entry numbers in the 25k at the last two World Championships (2019 and 2022) and operating costs are among the reasons for this decision.

The number of entrants in the women’s race dropped from 21 to 20 from 2017 to 2019 and then to 15 in 2022. On the men’s side, it went from 28 in 2017 to 24 in 2019 and then increased to 25 in 2022. The 25k traditionally has fewer entrants than the other open water events. In 2022, the number of entries in the 25k was roughly a third of the number of entrants in the women’s 5k and 10k events and roughly half for the men’s 5k and 10k events.

# of Entrants in Open Water Events at World Championships (2005 – 2022)

Women’s 25k Women’s 10k Women’s 5k Men’s 25k Men’s 10k Men’s 5k 2005 19 23 27 30 31 32 2007 13 42 28 20 53 39 2009 17 45 42 21 48 41 2011 21 56 42 29 67 53 2013 22 51 45 35 65 54 2015 21 55 38 32 70 49 2017 21 62 58 28 65 62 2019 20 64 54 24 74 61 2022 15 61 55 25 62 61

Includes entrants who did not finish (DNF), entrants who were disqualified (DSQ), and entrants who were over the time limit (OTL), but not entrants who did not start (DNS).

This decision will bring an end to Ana Marcela Cunha‘s reign as the 25k champion, which has lasted for 4 straight championships. She won gold in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022, and also won in 2011, making her a 5-time winner in this event. Cunha placed 5th in this event in 2013, the same year that she won 10k silver and 5k bronze.

All-time World Championships Medalist – Men’s 25k

Year Gold Silver Bronze 1991 Perth Chad Hundeby – United States Sergio Chariandini – Italy David O’Brien – Australia 1994 Rome Greg Streppel – Canada David Bates – Australia Aleksey Akatyev – Russia 1998 Perth Aleksey Akatyev – Russia David Meca – Spain Gabriel Chaillou – Argentina 2001 Fukuoka Yuri Kudinov – Russia Stéphane Gomez – France Stéphane Lecat – France 2003 Barcelona Yuri Kudinov – Russia David Meca – Spain Petar Stoychev – Bulgaria 2005 Montreal David Meca – Spain Brendan Capell – Australia Petar Stoychev – Bulgaria 2007 Melbourne Yuri Kudinov – Russia Marco Formentini – Italy Mohamed Zanaty – Egypt 2009 Rome Valerio Cleri – Italy Trent Grimsey – Australia Vladimir Dyatchin – Russia 2011 Shanghai Petar Stoychev – Bulgaria Vladimir Dyatchin – Russia Csaba Gercsák – Hungary 2013 Barcelona Thomas Lurz – Germany Brian Ryckeman – Belgium Evgeny Drattsev – Russia 2015 Kazan Simone Ruffini – Italy Alex Meyer – United States Matteo Furlan – Italy 2017 Budapest Axel Reymond – France Matteo Furlan – Italy Evgeny Drattsev – Russia 2019 Gwangju Axel Reymond – France Kirill Belyaev – Russia Alessio Occhipinti – Italy 2022 Budapest Dario Verani – Italy Axel Reymond – France Péter Gálicz – Hungary

All-time World Championships Medalist – Women’s 25k

Event Gold Silver Bronze 1991 Perth Shelley Taylor-Smith – Australia Martha Jahn – United States Karen Burton – United States 1994 Rome Melissa Cunningham – Australia Rita Kovács – Hungary Shelley Taylor-Smith – Australia 1998 Perth Tobie Smith – United States Peggy Büchse – Germany Edith van Dijk – Netherlands 2001 Fukuoka Viola Valli – Italy Edith van Dijk – Netherlands Angela Maurer – Germany 2003 Barcelona Edith van Dijk – Netherlands Britta Kamrau – Germany Angela Maurer – Germany 2005 Montreal Edith van Dijk – Netherlands Britta Kamrau – Germany Laura la Piana – Italy 2007 Melbourne Britta Kamrau – Germany Kalyn Keller – United States Ksenia Popova – Russia 2009 Rome Angela Maurer – Germany Anna Uvarova – Russia Federica Vitale – Italy 2011 Shanghai Ana Marcela Cunha – Brazil Angela Maurer

– Germany Alice Franco – Italy 2013 Barcelona Martina Grimaldi – Italy Angela Maurer – Germany Eva Fabian – United States 2015 Kazan Ana Marcela Cunha – Brazil Anna Olasz – Hungary Angela Maurer – Germany 2017 Budapest Ana Marcela Cunha – Brazil Sharon van Rouwendaal – Netherlands Arianna Bridi – Italy 2019 Gwangju Ana Marcela Cunha – Brazil Finnia Wunram – Germany Lara Grangeon – France 2022 Budapest Ana Marcela Cunha – Brazil Lea Boy – Germany Sharon van Rouwendaal – Netherlands

All-time World Championships Medal Table – 25k