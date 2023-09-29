2023 Asian Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

19TH ASIAN GAMES

DAY 6 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Final

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Fast Heat

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Final

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Final

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Final

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay – Final

The final day of the 2023 Asian Games is finally here. This final session of the meet will feature seven more events, including the women’s 800 free, which is a timed final event.

China’s Qin Haiyang popped a 26.25 in the men’s 50 breast prelims this morning, breaking the Asian Games Record in the event. That was a great morning swim for Qin, coming in just 0.05 seconds off his Asian Record of 26.20, which he swam at the World Championships about two months ago.

We’ll also get to see distance star Li Bingjie (China) in the women’s 800 free tonight. Li is the Asian Record holder in the event, having swim an 8:13.31 for the silver medal at the World Championships about two months ago.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)

Asian Record: 25.05 – Zhang Yufei , China (2023)

, China (2023) Asian Games Record: 25.55 – Rikako Ikee, Japan (2018)

PODIUM:

Zhang Yufei kicked off the final session of the meet with a phenomenal performance in the women’s 50 fly. Zhang clocked a 25.10, smashing the Asian Games Record of 25.55, which Rikako Ikee had set back at the 2018 Games. Zhang nearly broke her own Asian Record of 25.05 as well.

It was a 1-2 punch for China, as Yu Yiting clocked a 25.71 for silver tonight. That performance marks a new career best for Yu, clipping her previous mark of 25.86.

Japan’s Ikee, the now-former Asian Games Record holder in the event, earned the bronze medal tonight with a 26.02.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2017)

Asian Record: 26.20 – Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) Asian Games Record: 26.25 – Qin Haiyang, China (2023)

PODIUM:

China’s Qin Haiyang rocketed to gold tonight in the men’s 50 breast, swimming a 26.35. It was a touch off the 26.25 Qin swam in prelims to set the Asian Games Record in the event, however, he still won the race tonight by over half a second. Qin has been on fire in this event all summer, having set the Asian Record at 26.20, a time which he posted at the World Championships in Fukuoka.

It was another huge event for China, as Sun Jiajun grabbed the silver medal with a speedy 26.92. Jiajun has also been on a roll in the event this year, as he clocked his career best of 26.61 at the Chinese National Championships back in May.

South Korea picked up their first medal of the night in Choi Dongyeol finishing 3rd with a 26.93.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)

Asian Record: 8:13.31 – Li Bingjie , China (2023)

, China (2023) Asian Games Record: 8:18.55 – Wang Jianjiahe, China (2018)

PODIUM:

Li Bingjie was firmly in control of the women’s 800 free tonight, speeding to an 8:20.01 to win the race by nearly 9 seconds. It was a decent swim for Li, who has been as fast as 8:13.31, which she swam at the World Championships this summer to set the Asian Record.

Li swam a consistent race tonight, swimming a 4:08.90 on the first 400m, then came home in 4:11.11 on the back half of the race.

Japan’s Waka Kobori earned the silver medal tonight, swimming an 8:28.78.

China once again earned two medals for the third event in a row tonight, seeing Yang Peiqi take 3rd in 8:35.47.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, United States (2009)

Asian Record: 1:52.51 – Ryosuke Irie, Japan (2009)

Asian Games Record: 1:53.26 – Ryosuke Irie (2014)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

Asian Record: 3:40.14 – Sun Yang, China (2012)

Asian Games Record: 3:41.53 – Park Tae-Hwan, South Korea (2010)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)

Asian Record: 1:52.53 – Daiya Seto, Japan (2020)

Asian Games Record: 1:54.02 – Takeshi Matsuda, Japan (2010)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:50.40 – United States (2019)

Asian Record: 3:52.19 – China (2009)

Asian Games Record: 3:54.73 – Japan (2018)

PODIUM: