UMBC Men Cruise Past American, Women Earn Narrow Victory In Season-Opener

UMBC vs American

September 30, 2023

Washington

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores Women: UMBC 154.5, American 145.5 Men: UMBC 194, American 100



Courtesy: UMBC Athletics

WOMEN’S RECAP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The UMBC women’s swimming and diving squad went stroke-for-stroke versus host American University and edged the Eagles to open the 2023-24 season on a high note.

“This is the most energy I’ve seen from our ladies at a UMBC dual meet since I’ve been here,” said Head Coach Matt Donovan . “American is an impressive team and gave us a great challenge. We fought every step of the way and didn’t give an inch. I am so proud of how we raced and dove all day. This is exactly what we wanted to see to kick off the season.”

Senior Nyah Stahl led a balanced effort, winning both the 200 backstroke and 200 IM. But seven other Retrievers won events – three veterans and four newcomers – to lead the Retrievers to the narrow victory.

The meet opened in style, as the opposing teams finished in a dead head for first place in the 200 yard medley relay.

Two newcomers to Retriever Diving, junior Joella Mills and freshman Ember Stennett swept the boards for for the Retrievers. Mills took the 1-meter event with 229.80 points, while Stennett captured 3-meter board at 222.90 points.

In their UMBC debuts, juniors Bruna de Padua and Elze Bielskute earned golds in the 1000 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke events respectively.

Then, the veterans took over, with seniors Rola Hussein and Makaela Hill mining gold in the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle respectively and sophomore Telma Maltesjo capturing the 200 yard breaststroke.

UMBC will open the home season on Saturday, Oct. 7 when they host La Salle on Parent’s Weekend. The meet gets underway at noon.

MEN’S RECAP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The UMBC men’s swimming and diving squad got the 2023-24 season rolling with an outstanding performance at American University. The Retrievers 13 of 16 events on the program and defeated the Eagles, 194-100.

Seniors Dani Nicusan and Max Casey-Bolanos and freshman diver Andy Vines each won a pair of events for the visitors.

Moreover, three additional UMBC freshmen earned golds in their first collegiate meets. James Tao won the 200 breaststroke in a photo finish, Nick Bracall edged an Eagle to take the 500 freestyle and Samuel Bendek earned gold in the 200 IM.

UMBC opened the closed the meet with wins in the 200 medley and freestyle relays.

“This was a complete team win – everyone did their job and then some,” said Head Coach Matt Donovan . “We had a few hiccups along the way but we picked each other up. This is exactly where we left off in February and we are miles ahead of where we were a year ago at this time.”

Nicusan cruised to victory in the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle, while Casey-Bolanos won both backstroke event. Nicusan’s mark of 56.59 broke the Bender Arena Pool record.

Vines nearly hit the 300-point plateau in both diving events. He earned a score of 294.45 on the 1-meter board and 292.12 on the 3-meter board.

In addition, senior Ethan Riser won the 200 butterfly and Bode Neale touched first in the 200 freestyle.

UMBC will open the home season on Saturday, Oct. 7 when they host La Salle on Parent’s Weekend. The meet gets underway at noon.

Courtesy: American Athletics

WASHINGTON – In the first dual meet of the season for American University’s men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams, the Eagles came up against a strong opponent in UMBC but held their own throughout the event. AU won seven events on the women’s side and three on the men’s side, with numerous other second and third-place finishes.

NOTABLE

NEXT UP