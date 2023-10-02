UMBC Men Cruise Past American, Women Earn Narrow Victory In Season-Opener

UMBC vs American
- Team Scores
- Women: UMBC 154.5, American 145.5
- Men: UMBC 194, American 100
Courtesy: UMBC Athletics
WOMEN’S RECAP
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The UMBC women’s swimming and diving squad went stroke-for-stroke versus host American University and edged the Eagles to open the 2023-24 season on a high note.
“This is the most energy I’ve seen from our ladies at a UMBC dual meet since I’ve been here,” said Head Coach Matt Donovan. “American is an impressive team and gave us a great challenge. We fought every step of the way and didn’t give an inch. I am so proud of how we raced and dove all day. This is exactly what we wanted to see to kick off the season.”
Senior Nyah Stahl led a balanced effort, winning both the 200 backstroke and 200 IM. But seven other Retrievers won events – three veterans and four newcomers – to lead the Retrievers to the narrow victory.
The meet opened in style, as the opposing teams finished in a dead head for first place in the 200 yard medley relay.
Two newcomers to Retriever Diving, junior Joella Mills and freshman Ember Stennett swept the boards for for the Retrievers. Mills took the 1-meter event with 229.80 points, while Stennett captured 3-meter board at 222.90 points.
In their UMBC debuts, juniors Bruna de Padua and Elze Bielskute earned golds in the 1000 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke events respectively.
Then, the veterans took over, with seniors Rola Hussein and Makaela Hill mining gold in the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle respectively and sophomore Telma Maltesjo capturing the 200 yard breaststroke.
UMBC will open the home season on Saturday, Oct. 7 when they host La Salle on Parent’s Weekend. The meet gets underway at noon.
MEN’S RECAP
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The UMBC men’s swimming and diving squad got the 2023-24 season rolling with an outstanding performance at American University. The Retrievers 13 of 16 events on the program and defeated the Eagles, 194-100.
Seniors Dani Nicusan and Max Casey-Bolanos and freshman diver Andy Vines each won a pair of events for the visitors.
Moreover, three additional UMBC freshmen earned golds in their first collegiate meets. James Tao won the 200 breaststroke in a photo finish, Nick Bracall edged an Eagle to take the 500 freestyle and Samuel Bendek earned gold in the 200 IM.
UMBC opened the closed the meet with wins in the 200 medley and freestyle relays.
“This was a complete team win – everyone did their job and then some,” said Head Coach Matt Donovan. “We had a few hiccups along the way but we picked each other up. This is exactly where we left off in February and we are miles ahead of where we were a year ago at this time.”
Nicusan cruised to victory in the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle, while Casey-Bolanos won both backstroke event. Nicusan’s mark of 56.59 broke the Bender Arena Pool record.
Vines nearly hit the 300-point plateau in both diving events. He earned a score of 294.45 on the 1-meter board and 292.12 on the 3-meter board.
In addition, senior Ethan Riser won the 200 butterfly and Bode Neale touched first in the 200 freestyle.
Courtesy: American Athletics
WASHINGTON – In the first dual meet of the season for American University’s men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams, the Eagles came up against a strong opponent in UMBC but held their own throughout the event. AU won seven events on the women’s side and three on the men’s side, with numerous other second and third-place finishes.
NOTABLE
- One new top-16 time was recorded and it occurred in the final event of the day for the women’s team. The 200 free relay foursome of senior Mimi Watts, sophomore Dylan Moulton, sophomore Isabel McGovern and freshman Lian Jeong Engle earned a win in 1:36.47 which ranks 11th all-time in that event at American.
- The leadoff 50 free by Watts was recorded at 23.70 which ties her own pool record.
- The day began with a win for the women in the 200 medley relay as Watts and Jeong Engle teamed up with junior Amaya Tomma and sophomore Grace Netz for a victory in 1:47.80.
- Watts posted two individual wins as well, doing so with plenty of company in the 100 fly. She came in with a time of 55.56 and was followed by McGovern in second, freshman Rebecca Siegel in third and sophomore Veronica Lester in fourth.
- In the 100 free, Watts and McGovern went 1-2 with times of 52.32 and 53.61.
- Sophomore Katie Yoo and Moulton took first and second in the 200 freestyle with times of 1:57.77 and 1:58.14, respectively.
- The women had another big sweep in the 200 fly, with Lester, Siegel and senior Mary Barto taking first, second and third.
- Freshman Kate Williams won big in the 500 free with a time of 5:14.39, while freshman teammate Fiona McMahon touched the wall in second place in 5:22.12.
- Sophomore Peyton Thurman had a strong showing for the divers, taking second on both the 1-meter (228.15) and 3-meter (216.15).
- For the men, junior Seamus Brown had a huge win in the 1,000 free, finishing almost 17 seconds ahead of second place with a time of 9:55.78.*
- Seniors Nick Buckley and Caleb Farris claimed the top two spots in the 50 freestyle in 21.22 and 21.72.
- Farris earned a win of his own in the 100 fly with a time of 50.42.
- Junior Griffin Batt took second place for men’s diving on the 1-meter with a score of 251.40.
- Overall, the women had a close finish but came up short against UMBC by a score of 154.50 to 145.50. The men lost 194-100.
NEXT UP
- The Eagles will be back at home next weekend, taking on Catholic University at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.