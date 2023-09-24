China’s Pan Zhanle Rips 46.97 100 Free As 5th Fastest Performer Ever (Video)

19TH ASIAN GAMES
- Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
- Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entries
- Results
The 19th Asian Games kicked off today from Hangzhou, China and the host nation athletes brought their A-game.
If there was any doubt if swimmers were able to double taper for the World Championships and this prestigious event, those doubts were thrown out the window as we saw multiple national and Asian Records bite the dust just on day one.
China’s 19-year-old Pan Zhanle fired off one of the fastest 100m freestyle times in history, stopping the clock in a massive 46.97 to take the gold.
Pan opened in 22.45 to his feet and closed in 24.52 to produce his first-ever outing under the 47-second barrier, shredding his previous personal best of 47.22 to bits to establish a new national and Asian Record.
Settling for silver in the race was teammate Haoyu Wang who touched in 48.02 while Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo rounded out the top 3 in 48.04.
As for Pan, his 46.97 makes the teen just the 5th man in history to ever break the 47-second threshold, becoming the 5th swiftest performer in history.
Top 5 Men’s LCM 100 Freestyle Performers in History
- David Popovici (ROU) – 46.86, 2022
- Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 46.91, 2009
- Alan Bernard (FRA) – 46.94, 2009
- Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 46.96, 2019
- Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.97, 2023
Pan competed in this event in Fukuoka this year but was rendered just to 4th place, although his time of 47.43 was his 2nd-best performance.
Below is a comparison of his top 3 performances.
|Pan Zhanle‘/s 46.97
|Pan Zhanle‘s 47.22
|Pan Zhanle‘s 47.42
|22.45
|22.96
|23.04
|24.52
|24.26
|24.39
Holy sh*t. There really could be multiple 46s in Paris. 47 mid might not even final which is ludicrous.
I think we now know what meet China was peaking for!
The start was average. The swimmer from lane 4 had a much better start. If he can fix his start the WR is coming down. He has another chance in the 4x100Fr I assume?
This generation of 19 yrs old swimmers like Pan, Popovic and Ribeiro are out of this world
And he’ll go a 47.8 at Olympics…
I hope our Chlorine Daddy overlord has been putting in the work…
Looked like that first 50 was going to be too fast. It hurt him a little on the way back but you’ve got to say it was ultimately worth it for him.