China’s Pan Zhanle Rips 46.97 100 Free As 5th Fastest Performer Ever (Video)

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Results

The 19th Asian Games kicked off today from Hangzhou, China and the host nation athletes brought their A-game.

If there was any doubt if swimmers were able to double taper for the World Championships and this prestigious event, those doubts were thrown out the window as we saw multiple national and Asian Records bite the dust just on day one.

China’s 19-year-old Pan Zhanle fired off one of the fastest 100m freestyle times in history, stopping the clock in a massive 46.97 to take the gold.

Pan opened in 22.45 to his feet and closed in 24.52 to produce his first-ever outing under the 47-second barrier, shredding his previous personal best of 47.22 to bits to establish a new national and Asian Record.

Settling for silver in the race was teammate Haoyu Wang who touched in 48.02 while Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo rounded out the top 3 in 48.04.

As for Pan, his 46.97 makes the teen just the 5th man in history to ever break the 47-second threshold, becoming the 5th swiftest performer in history.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 100 Freestyle Performers in History

David Popovici (ROU) – 46.86, 2022 Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 46.91, 2009 Alan Bernard (FRA) – 46.94, 2009 Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 46.96, 2019 Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.97, 2023

Pan competed in this event in Fukuoka this year but was rendered just to 4th place, although his time of 47.43 was his 2nd-best performance.

Below is a comparison of his top 3 performances.