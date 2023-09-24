Wang Shun Crushes 1:54.62 200 IM As 3rd-Best Performer In History

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Results

We previewed how 29-year-old Wang Shun of China was eyeing 200m IM glory at the 19th Asian Games and the Olympic champion made his goal happen in a big way.

Competing on day one in Hangzhou in front of a home crowd, Wang crushed the fastest 200m IM time of his career, getting to the wall in a monster 1:54.62. That not only grabbed the gold handily, but it also established a new national and Asian Record in the process.

Entering this competition, Wang held the Chinese national record with his best-ever outing of 1:55.00, a result he produced en route to taking the gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and Wang dipped under the 1:55 barrier for the first time ever, becoming the 3rd-swiftest performer in history in the process.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 200 IM Performers All-Time

In this evening’s race, teammate and 200m breaststroke World Record holder Qin Haiyang came in second in a time of 1:57.41 while Japan’s Daiya Seto bagged the bronze in 1:58.35.

Splits for Shun’s breakthrough performance included the following:

24.53

28.85

33.56

27.68

1:54.62

Remarkably, Wang missed out on the 2IM final at this year’s World Championships, relegated to 11th place in 1:57.97.

Wang said of what he wants to get out of his performances this week in Hangzhou, “I just want to do what’s in front of me and think about getting a better result. My only goal is to stick to myself and give my all.”