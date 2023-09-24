Wang Shun Crushes 1:54.62 200 IM As 3rd-Best Performer In History

19TH ASIAN GAMES
- Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
- Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
- LCM (50m)
We previewed how 29-year-old Wang Shun of China was eyeing 200m IM glory at the 19th Asian Games and the Olympic champion made his goal happen in a big way.
Competing on day one in Hangzhou in front of a home crowd, Wang crushed the fastest 200m IM time of his career, getting to the wall in a monster 1:54.62. That not only grabbed the gold handily, but it also established a new national and Asian Record in the process.
Entering this competition, Wang held the Chinese national record with his best-ever outing of 1:55.00, a result he produced en route to taking the gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Flash forward to tonight, however, and Wang dipped under the 1:55 barrier for the first time ever, becoming the 3rd-swiftest performer in history in the process.
Top 5 Men’s LCM 200 IM Performers All-Time
- Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00, 2011
- Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:54.16, 2011
- Wang Shun (CHN) – 1:54.62, 2023
- Leon Marchand (FRA) – 1:54.82, 2023
- Kosuke Hagino (JPN) – 1:55.07, 2016
In this evening’s race, teammate and 200m breaststroke World Record holder Qin Haiyang came in second in a time of 1:57.41 while Japan’s Daiya Seto bagged the bronze in 1:58.35.
Splits for Shun’s breakthrough performance included the following:
24.53
28.85
33.56
27.68
1:54.62
Remarkably, Wang missed out on the 2IM final at this year’s World Championships, relegated to 11th place in 1:57.97.
Wang said of what he wants to get out of his performances this week in Hangzhou, “I just want to do what’s in front of me and think about getting a better result. My only goal is to stick to myself and give my all.”
I think the performances of Chinese swimmers at this meet really show how pressure can affect you and how much of a mental game swimming can be. At this meet China are the top dogs and it’s not very close. So, mentally it’s just less stressful for that athletes, which allows them to show what they are truly capable of. Can’t wait for Paris.
What have these Chinese athletes been eating for breakfast this year? At this trajectory they could very well be the top performing swimming nation at Paris.
Qin just went 1:57 with a 30.6 back leg
No worries Marchand will go
1:53. 200 IM
3:59. 400 IM
2:03. 200 breast or 1:50. 200 fly
We’re finally beginning to see swimmers breaking 1:55 again. At the start of the year I thought Marchand would be the only one but after Wang Shun went 1:55 at nationals I thought there was a Perry significant chance he would also go under too. The 8th fastest time in history behind Phelps and Lochte’s:
1:54.00
1:54.10
1:54.16
1:54.23
1:54.27
1:54.43
1:54.56
Also the fastest time since the 2012 Olympics.
Wtf is china doing right now where are these crazy swims coming from
Also 1:54 is amazing but he only went 1:56 at worlds right how do you make that huge of a drop
He already went 1:55 2 times, including 1:55.0. Marchand also drop from 1:56 to 1:54 from trials to worlds champ
1:56 not gonna be even close to getting podium now
Fake results