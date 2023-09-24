Tang Qianting Produces 29.92 Asian Record In Women’s 50 Breast

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

The records kept on rolling tonight in Hangzhou, China as the 19th Asian Games saw its first sessions of swimming unfold at the Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena.

The women were not immune to the record-breaking havoc as Tang Qianting of the host nation fired off a new Chinese national standard and Asian Record in the 50m breaststroke.

Competing in the heats this morning, 19-year-old Tang fired off a time of 29.92. That not only produced the sole outing of the field under the 30-second barrier, but it represented a shiny new lifetime best for the teen and her first-ever foray under the threshold.

Entering this competition, Tang’s career-quickest rested at the 30.08 she logged in the prelims of the event at this year’s World Championships. That established the Chinese national record in the process. There in Fukuoka, she ultimately placed 6th in a final result of 30.22.

In this evening’s final, Tang touched slightly slower in 29.96 but still grabbed the gold. Runner-up status went to Japan’s Satomi Suzuki who clocked 30.14 while Hong Kong Olympic multi-medalist Siobhan Haughey wrapped up bronze in 30.36.

With her outing this morning, Tang now checks in as the 10th fastest performer ever in this women’s 50m breast event.