China Claims All Available Golds On Day One Of 2023 Asian Games

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Results

Although we’re only through day one of six of the 2023 Asian Games, the nation of China has staked its claim on the swimming competition.

All told through just one finals session, China reaped all 7 available gold medals and secured 4 silvers to bring its total to 11 on the day. Japan sits as a far 2nd place with 3 silver and 3 bronze while Hong Kong grabbed 2 bronze medals on the night.

Topping a podium is an achievement in itself; however, China put an exclamation point on nearly all performances, with national and continental records going down as a result.

China’s 3 Big Performances

Additional Golds: