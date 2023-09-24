Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

China Claims All Available Golds On Day One Of 2023 Asian Games

19TH ASIAN GAMES

  • Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
  • Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
  • LCM (50m)
Although we’re only through day one of six of the 2023 Asian Games, the nation of China has staked its claim on the swimming competition.

All told through just one finals session, China reaped all 7 available gold medals and secured 4 silvers to bring its total to 11 on the day. Japan sits as a far 2nd place with 3 silver and 3 bronze while Hong Kong grabbed 2 bronze medals on the night.

Topping a podium is an achievement in itself; however, China put an exclamation point on nearly all performances, with national and continental records going down as a result.

China’s 3 Big Performances

Additional Golds:

  • Zhang Yufei – women’s 200m fly (2:05.57, Games Record)
  • Li Bingjie – women’s 1500m free (15:51.18, Games Record)
  • Xu Jiayu – men’s 100m back (52.23, Games Record)
  • Women’s 4x100m free relay (3:33.96, Games Record)

Boz
13 minutes ago

Can Japan win a gold on Day 2? I think not . Another sweep less W200 free

Tencor
Reply to  Boz
2 minutes ago

Men’s 50 Back: China heavily favored
Women’s 50 Back: China heavily favored
Men’s 50 Free: Anyone can win this one, Singapore/Hong Kong/Japan/China all have a chance with their swimmers
Women’s 200 Free: Hong Kong heavily favored
Men’s 100 Breast: China heavily favored
Women’s 200 IM: China decently favored (I doubt Ohashi will win but she is the Olympic Champ)
Men’s 4×200: Looked like South Korea was favored here pre-meet but China is looking good now

