2024 World Aquatics Masters Championship Dates Announced

World Aquatics has announced Doha, Qatar as the host of the 2024 World Aquatics Masters Championships.

Action will kick off February 23rd and conclude March 3rd. Registration opens in a few weeks on October 19th and closes on January 23rd.

The competition dates closely follow the conclusion of the World Aquatics Championships, which are also slated to be hosted in Doha. This is the 5th time that the event has been held jointly with the World Championships, with the first occurrence being the 2015 Worlds in Kazan.

Similar to this year’s event, approximately 10,000 athletes from 100 countries are expected to compete. Five aquatics sports will be contested, including: swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water.

Doha has successfully hosted multiple international events in the past, including the 2014 World Swimming Championships (25m) and multiple World Cup events across all aquatic sports.

Similar to previous international events hosted in the city, the Masters Championships will utilize the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, Old Doha Port and the Al Sadd Sports Complex as venues.

This year’s Masters Championships were held in Japan, where competition spanned three different cities. Prior to this year, the last edition of the meet was held in 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea.

The exact competition schedule and athlete registration platform will become available in the coming months and posted to the World Aquatics website and social media platforms.