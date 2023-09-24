Stadden, Lasco Repeat as Queen & King of the Pool in Cal’s Pentathlon at Cal Poly

Cal vs. Cal Poly ‘Queen and King of the Pool’ Pentathlon

September 23, 2023

San Luis Obispo, California

SCY (25 yards)

Cal seniors Isabelle Stadden and Destin Lasco showed off their versatility by repeating as the “Queen and King of the Pool” at the Bears’ season-opening pentathlon at Cal Poly on Saturday.

Stadden won the 100 butterfly (53.99), 100 back (52.81), 100 free (50.65) and 100 IM (56.47) to finish with a total time of 4:38.61 across five events — nearly four seconds faster than runner-up Leah Polonsky (4:42.55). Stadden was just off her best 100 back time of 53.81 from 2021. Last year, she earned the crown in a a total time of 4:39.05.

Polonsky set lifetime bests in the 100 fly (56.00), 100 back (54.18), 100 free (51.87), and 100 IM (57.16). A junior from Israel, she swept the 200 IM (1:54.02) and 400 IM (4:05.27) at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships.

Top 5 Women’s Finishers:

RANK SWIMMER TOTAL TIME FLY BACK BREAST FREE IM 1 Isabelle Stadden 4:38.61 53.99 52.81 1:04.69 50.65 56.47 2 Leah Polonsky 4:42.55 56.00 54.18 1:03.34 51.87 57.16 3 McKenna Stone 4:43.71 54.20 57.35 1:04.23 51.11 56.82 4 Jade Neser 4:48.54 57.85 58.73 1:01.26 52.71 57.99 5 Ella Mazurek 4:53.85 57.05 57.60 1:08.34 51.20 59.66

On the men’s side, Lasco won the 100 back (46.96) and 100 IM (48.60) while adding runner-up finishes in the 100 free (43.99) and 100 breast (55.63) to total 4:03.91, holding off junior Gabriel Jett (4:06.84) by a few seconds. Lasco’s winning time last year was a 4:04.23.

Jett triumphed in both the 100 fly (46.87) and 100 free (43.67) while finishing within a tenth of a second of Lasco in the 100 back (47.04). Jett clocked new personal bests in the 100 breast (59.13), 100 fly (46.87), and 100 IM (50.13).

Cal junior Jacob Soderlund had the quickest 100 breast time in the men’s field (55.28) en route to a 31st-place overall finish in 4:32.20. Soderlund was slightly faster at this meet last year as a sophomore (55.07). On the women’s side, Cal fifth year Jade Neser posted the top breast split in the field with a 1:01.26.

Cal freshman Roman Jones also impressed with a 3rd-place overall showing in 4:13.55, tallying splits of 100 fly – 49.46, 100 back – 50.48, 100 breast – 56.49, 100 free – 45.72, and 100 IM – 51.40.

Top 5 Men’s Finishers:

RANK SWIMMER TOTAL TIME FLY BACK BREAST FREE IM 1 Destin Lasco 4:03.91 48.73 46.96 55.63 43.99 48.60 2 Gabriel Jett 4:06.84 46.87 47.04 59.13 43.67 50.13 3 Roman Jones 4:13.55 49.46 50.48 56.49 45.72 51.40 4 Colby Hatton 4:16.54 50.16 51.75 56.57 46.44 51.62 5 Robin Hanson 4:17.93 48.98 50.95 59.91 45.54 52.55

Cal Poly’s top finishers were junior Summer Cheng (5:04.42) and senior Sean Keegan (4:22.63), who placed 15th and 13th overall in their respective women’s and men’s standings. The Mustangs are reportedly starting their season swimming under interim head coach Tom Milich after head coach Phil Yoshida was placed on leave earlier this month.