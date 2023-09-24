Backstroker Cole Gorsuch Sends Verbal To Navy For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cole Gorsuch has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the United States Naval Academy next fall. Gorsuch hails from Falmouth, Maine, where he attends Falmouth High School and swims for the Gator Swim Club.

“I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Naval Academy! First, I’d like to thank my family, Coach Matt and my friends, for their continued support, motivation and pushing me to achieve my goals. Also, to Coach Roberts and Coach Mark for the opportunity to be a part of the brotherhood. GO NAVY, BEAT ARMY!”

Gorsuch’s stroke speciality is backstroke. He capped off his summer racing at the New England Senior Championships, where he posted his best finish in the 100m backstroke at 28th (1:01.84). He was over half a second quicker in the event as his team’s 400m medley relay lead-off leg with a 1:01.16.

Earlier in the year, he raced at the short course version of the New England Senior Championships. There, he was the runner-up finisher in both backstroke events with best times of 48.73 and 1:47.59. Over the course of the season, his 100 back came down by nearly three seconds, while his 200 improved by over two seconds.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 22.26

100 back – 48.73

200 back – 1:47.59

Under the direction of long-time head coach Bill Roberts, the Navy men won their 19th-consecutive Patriot League Championship title and 9th-straight Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) title.

Gorsuch’s personal best time in the 200 backstroke would have made him the team’s 4th-fastest in the event this past season. The group was led by George Brooker and Ben Stankovich, both of whom cracked 1:47 with season best times of 1:46.19 and 1:46.48, respectively. Behind them was Nathan Roodzant, who posted a 1:47.51 at Army vs. Navy meet. Brooker and Stankovich will still be on campus when Gorsuch arrives.

Joining Gorsuch in Navy’s incoming class next fall is Dean Jones, Casey Aten, Jack Ussery, and Aaron Mendoza.

