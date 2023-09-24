New Zealand’s Summer Osborne Announces Commitment To SMU (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summer Osborne of Auckland, New Zealand, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Southern Methodist University (SMU) next fall. Osborne trains with the North Shore Swimming Club, and currently attends Rangitoto College.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to swim and study at Southern Methodist University in 2024! I am so thankful to coach Ozzie and this opportunity to swim for the Mustangs. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends and coaches. GO MUSTANGS. #PonyUp”

Osborne, a sprint and middle-distance freestyle specialist, has represented New Zealand many times at the international level. She qualified for the World Championships this summer as a member of New Zealand’s 4×200 freestyle relay, where she contributed a 2:02.81 split in the third leg.

Osborne was also a relay swimmer at the 2022 World Short Course Championships (SCM). There, she split a 1:59.58 in prelims of the 4×200 freestyle relay, as well as a 56.08 on the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Following World Champs in Fukuoka, Osborne went on to compete at the World Junior Championships in September. In the 200m freestyle, Osborne earned 10th with a 2:01.19, which marked a new personal best by over half a second. She also raced in the 100m free (56.83) and 50m free (26.50), taking 19th and 23rd, respectively.

Top LCM Times:

50m free – 26.27

100m free – 56.70

200m free – 2:01.19

400m free – 4:21.06

The Mustangs finished 3rd out of 9 teams at the 2023 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships. Lucrezia Napoletano led the way with three individual victories, as she swept the 50 (22.70), 100 (48.61), and 200 (1:46.19) freestyle. Ozzie Quevedo was named as the program’s new head coach this spring, replacing long-time head coach Steve Collins.

The team had four people crack the 1:50 barrier in the 200 freestyle last season. Behind Napoletano was Valentina Beccera, Indra Vandenbussche, and Jenna Watson, all of whom posted season best times at 1:49. Assuming no one takes a 5th-year, this group will have largely turned over by the time Osborne arrives, with Napoletano being the only one who overlaps.

Osborne is joined by Colombia’s Isabella Bedoya in SMU’s class of 2028.

