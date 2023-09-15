Summer Juniors Qualifier Jack Ussery Hands Verbal To Navy (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Ussery of Hilton Head, South Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the U.S. Naval Academy next fall. Ussery, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, attends Hilton Head Christian Academy and swims year-round for Hilton Head Aquatics.

Ussery specializes in IM and breaststroke events, and currently owns summer Junior National qualifying times in the 100m breast, 200m breast, and 200m IM. He’s also a four-time South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) state champion, having won the 100 breast three years in a row and 200 free this past year.

Ussery wrapped up his summer long course season at the South Carolina Senior State Championship, where he walked away with three victories and a runner-up finish. He dropped over five seconds in the 200m breast (2:21.44), as well as over three in the 200m IM (2:07.49). He also shaved off a few tenths in the 100m breast (1:05.03), and notched a season best time to take 2nd in the 400 free (4:09.28).

Earlier in the year, he wrapped up his 2022-2023 short course season at the NCSA Spring Championships. He earned his highest finish in the 200 IM, where he knocked off almost three seconds to post a 1:49.66 and take 20th overall. Ussery also did well in the 500 free, dropping five seconds to stop the clock at 4:32.50.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:41.19

500 free – 4:32.50

100 breast – 56.79

200 breast – 2:04.92

200 IM – 1:49.66

The Navy men are coming off of their 19th-consecutive victory at the Patriot League Championships and 9th-straight title at the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championships . The team is led by head coach Bill Roberts, who is now entering his 21st season at the helm of the program.

Jackson Schultz owned the team’s top times in the breaststroke events last season. He was the runner-up finisher at the Patriot League Championships in the 100 with a time of 52.64, while in the 200 he topped prelims with a 1:55.02. Leading the 200 IM was Jonah Harm, who won the B-final with a 1:46.19. Neither Schultz or Harm will be on campus next fall.

Joining Ussery in Navy’s incoming class next fall is Dean Jones, Casey Aten, Cole Gorsuch, and Aaron Mendoza.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.