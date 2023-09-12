Cal Poly Head Swim Coach Phil Yoshida Place on Leave of Absence

Cal Poly swimming & diving head coach Phil Yoshida has been placed on an indefinite leave of absence by the university, the OC Register’s Scott Reid reported on Monday. The school is investigating ‘multiple allegations’ that he verbally and emotionally abused athletes and assistant coaches, threatened them, and retaliated.

Two parents with athletes on the team confirmed the report to SwimSwam.

On August 26, Yoshida was notified by the human resource officials that he was being placed on leave. Athletic department employees and athletes were informed of the decision on September 6.

Yoshida served as an assistant coach at Cal Poly for 19 years under two head coaches before being named interim head coach on April 1, 2020, and the full-time head coach a year later.

Yoshida also swam at Cal Poly for two seasons from 1999 through 2001, and from 2001 through 2007 worked in the school’s fruit science department.

The Cal Poly women finished 9th out of 10 teams at the MPSF Championships last season, while the Cal Poly men were 7th out of 8 teams.

Cal Poly is scheduled to kick off the season with its annual Queen and King of the Pool pentathlon meet against Cal on Friday, September 22. Only the first two meets of the Mustangs’ schedule for this year have been released.

The school is still 10 days away from the first classes of its fall term.

The program has a new head diving coach this season, Laurel Abernethy.