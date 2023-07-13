Bulgarian Olympian Ivanov Suspended 2 Years: ‘Without Me, Bulgarian Swimming Dies’

The Bulgarian Olympic Committee’s two-year suspension of 23-year-old Olympic swimmer Antani Ivanov for missing three doping tests because he had not updated his current address was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on June 26.

CAS had temporarily restored Ivanov’s right to compete internationally after he appealed the initial sanction last October, allowing him to compete at the FINA World Cup and Short Course World Championships last year. But the latest ruling now leaves the butterfly specialist ineligible until October of 2024, a period that includes the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Without me, Bulgarian swimming dies,” Ivanov reportedly told Bulgarian media. “I will not give up. Even if the decision stands, even if they have this momentary victory, in a year, two or three, I will still be here and I will still be the best swimmer. There is no other current Bulgarian swimmer with seven consecutive World Championship finals.”

Ivanov experienced his major breakthrough as a 17-year-old at the 2017 World Championships, breaking a national record in the 200-meter butterfly heats (1:55.55) before becoming the first Bulgarian swimmer to make a Worlds final in a decade. He won bronze at the 2017 World Junior Championships later that summer and went on to make consecutive 200 fly finals at the 2018 Short Course World Championships, 2019 World Championships, and 2021 Short Course Worlds. A 2022 graduate of Virginia Tech, Ivanov didn’t make it out of the heats at last year’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, finishing 17th in 1:57.00.

At the 2021 European Championships, Ivanov clocked a lifetime best (and current national record) of 1:54.50 in the 200 fly, taking bronze. But just two months later at the Tokyo Olympics, he failed to advance to the 200 fly semifinals with a 19th-place finish in 1:56.36.

CAS permitted Ivanov to compete earlier this month at the Bulgarian Open Championships, where he won the 50 fly (24.49) but placed second in the 100 fly (53.57), 200 fly (2:00.31), and 200 free (1:50.81).

“I am surprised by Anthony Ivanov’s statement that Bulgarian swimming will be dead without him,” said Bulgarian Swimming Federation (BSF) president Georgi Avramchev. “Bulgarian swimming had it long before him and will have it long after him. We have huge successes – Olympic champion, world champion, eighth place at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and many other great achievements. There is no president of a federation who does not try to support every single good athlete. I hope that this incident will be resolved soon because it is hindering the team before two big races. We have the world and European championships coming up, and we are dealing with who is the best.”

The BSF’s Disciplinary Committee could add to Ivanov’s punishment based on his recent comments. The BSF said it “finds the obscene and indecent statements of Ivanov to be detrimental to the prestige of the federation and strongly condemns this type of behavior by any Bulgarian swimmer.”