Audrey Cohen Decommits From Alabama, Hands Verbal To Penn State (2024)

Audrey Cohen has announced her verbal commitment to Penn State after initially committing to Alabama this past winter. Cohen’s decommitment is the second of her recruiting class at Alabama, as Lexi Stephens recently announced she was also decommitting to go to Tennessee.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academics and athletics at Penn State. I am forever grateful for my friends and family who were with me through the ups and downs of this process, I couldn’t have done it without you. I want to thank the whole coaching staff, Tim, Dan, Mia, Erin, and Austin for your unwavering support, believing in my goals, and giving me all the time I needed for this decision. Excited to be joining the family. I’m pumped to be on a team with such big goals, I can’t wait to see where the future brings us! WE ARE ”

Cohen, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, attends Greely High School in Portland, Maine. This fall she represented her high school at the At the Maine Girls Class B State Meet, where she took home state titles in the 100 breast (1:03.27) and 50 freestyle (24.33). Her time in the 100 breaststroke marked a new high school state record, earning her the 2022 Varsity Maine Girls’ Swimmer of the Year award.

More recently, Cohen raced at Speedo Sectionals in Ithaca in March. She won the 100 breast in a time of 1:02.28, marking a personal best by a couple of hundredths. Cohen was also the runner-up finisher in the 200 breast, where she swam a season best time by nearly four seconds to post a 2:15.56.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 29.23

100 breast – 1:02.28

200 breast – 2:15.52

200 IM – 2:05.07

The Penn State women finished 8th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championships in February. The breaststroke events were on the weaker side for Penn State this year, as they only tallied a combined 19-points between the two races.

Cohen is a huge addition for Penn State, as her current best time in both the 100 and 200 breast would have landed her in the middle of the C-final at this year’s conference meet. Penn State’s lone finalist in the 200 was Kylie Rydland (21st, 2:15.89), while Olivia Jack scored in the 100 (12th, 1:01.41).

Cohen joins Julia Barto, Keira Reid, and Karina Kanary in Penn State’s class of 2028.

