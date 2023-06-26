Distance Specialist Keira Reid Sends Verbal To Penn State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keira Reid has announced that she has verbally committed to swim and study at Pennsylvania State University, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Reid is from Richmond, Virginia, where she attends Mills E. Godwin High School.

“I am extremely proud and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Penn State University. There are no words that express how excited I am for this opportunity. I would like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. A special shout-out to the Penn State Swim and Dive coaches as well as the team for making Happy Valley feel like home! WE ARE!!!”

Reid trains and competes year-round with NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, a 2022-2023 Gold Medal club under USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program. She is a pure distance swimmer, with her best events ranging from the 400 IM to 1650 freestyle.

This spring, Reid set a slew of personal best times at the NCSA Championships. Highlighting her meet was her performance in the 1650, where she finished 9th with a best time by 12 seconds (16:46.08). She also dropped nearly three seconds in the 500 (35th, 4:56.92), over two seconds in the 400 IM (38th, 4:25.56), and a second in the 200 fly (40th, 2:05.09).

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:54.74

500 free – 4:56.92

1000 free – 10:08.98

1650 free – 16:46.08

400 IM – 4:25.56

The team is currently led by head coach Tim Murphy, who recently wrapped up his 10th season in the position. The women finished 8th as a team at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, with their highest individual finisher being Catherine Meisner at 7th in the 200 freestyle.

Reid’s best time in the 1650 already puts her comfortably inside scoring range at the Big Ten level. It took a 17:16.63 to crack the top-24, and a 16:46.70 to break into the top-16. Morgan Moore was the top Penn State swimmer in the event at Big Tens, as she turned in a time of 16:42.45 to take 15th. Coming in a few spots behind her was Courtney Marlin, who stopped the clock at 16:48.29 for 19th. Moore will overlap with Reid for two years.

Joining Reid in Penn State’s class of 2028 is Julia Barto and Karina Kanary. Barto also swims distance events, and currently owns best times of 4:51.76/10:03.35/17:05.64 in the 500/1000/1650.

