Great Britain Shines In Diving Competition At 2023 European Games

Courtesy: LEN

Great Britain’s Amy Rollinson and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil claimed their first major honor as a pair by claiming European Championship synchronized 3m springboard gold.

Team-mate Ross Haslam also topped the podium at the European Games in Poland following victory in the 1m springboard event ahead of Frenchman Alexis Jandard and Lorenzo Marsaglia of Italy.

Istvan Derencsenyi/LEN

WOMEN’S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD FINAL REVIEW:

Rollinson and Bent-Ashmeil, who were fourth at both the 2022 Europeans and Commonwealth Games, found themselves in last position after the opening round.

However, they impressively fought back to claim victory with a combined total of 279.90 from their five routines.

It saw them place ahead of previous leaders and favourites Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi who took silver at last year’s Europeans, who were forced to settle for bronze at the 2023 edition following a total of 273.69.

Germany were the defending champions, but this was a new line-up for the nation with Olympic bronze medallist Lena Hentschel now joined by Jana Rother, following the retirement of her former partner Tina Punzel earlier this year.

They impressed in their major event debut and a combined score of 276.33 helped them secure silver.

Istvan Derencsenyi/LEN

WOMEN’S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD REACTION:

GOLD – AMY ROLLINSON – GREAT BRITAIN

“It feels amazing. It feel so nice after last year’s narrow miss (fourth) just to get back up there and actually win this year. Last year was getting used to everything and we want to keep going. We’ve both had different setbacks this year so to get this after all of those is amzing.”

GOLD – DESHARNE BENT-ASHMEIL – GREAT BRITAIN

“I’m so proud, I really, really wanted this. I am just really happy that we were able to pull through and take back what we wanted.”

SILVER – LENA HENTSCHEL – GERMANY

“We are really pleased, it’s our first Europeans Championships together after my former synchro partner retired. Now winning the silver medal just means so much to us and we are so happy to have won the medal today.”

SILVER – JANA ROTHER – GERMANY

“We dove in 2016 at the European Junior and Junior World Championships so we knew how it felt and it went really well. Now we’re really good friends and it’s fun. We enjoy every training session and I’m so glad we could get the silver medal today.”

BRONZE – CHIARA PELLACANI – ITALY

“Honestly, I was really tired after a long day and we haven’t actually trained together that much so this is really good for us and we’re really happy.

BRONZE – ELENA BERTOCCHI – ITALY

‘We did just three practice before the competition, but will do more before Worlds in Japan as we want to try and get the Olympic place.”

MEN’S 1M SPRINGBOARD FINAL REVIEW:

French diver Alexis Jandard claimed his first-ever European medal with bronze in the 3m event earlier in the competition and led the standings in the 1m discipline after three of the six rounds.

An error in the fourth saw his bid for gold end, but two solid routines would see him finish with an overall total of 411.50 points and a strong silver.

Italy’s Lorenzo Marsaglia was one of the breakthrough stars of the Roma 2022 European Championships, claiming 3m gold and 1m silver.

The 26-year-old was not quite at his best in the Polish city of Rzeszów, but after placing in fourth for much of this 1m final he hauled himself above rival Jules Bouyer of France when it mattered most, securing bronze with a combined total of 403.90 points.

Britain’s Haslam, who finished fourth in the 3m event, was struggling in eighth after the opening round but gradually found his rhythm.

After taking the lead in the fourth round, he secured gold with the highest-scoring routine of the day – 78.20 for his inward 2.5 somersault dive – to give him a total of 422.95.

MEN’S 1M SPRINGBOARD REACTION:

GOLD – ROSS HASLAM – GREAT BRITAIN

“I can’t quite believe it. There’s been a long time I probably thought I wouldn’t get back onto an international team (after so many injury problems), so the fact I was here was a little surprising, but it was step one. I’d like to think this is the little stepping stone I need to keep going now.”

SILVER – ALEXIS JANDARD – FRANCE

“I’m just happy, second medal in the Europeans, Two medals in the same event makes me so happy. I’m coming back from injuries with my tendon, so this is a big pleasure to be here and dive, I’m just happy to do my stuff.”

BRONZE – LORENZO MARSAGLIA – ITALY

“It was very fun. Everyone was doing great and I enjoyed myself with some music and watching the others. I train mainly at three meters, but I’m really happy with how I kept it consistent today and I’m really happy with this medal.”