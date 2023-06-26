Coleman Stewart Breaks Down Transition from Swimming to Duke Assistant Coach

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Coleman Stewart, the NCAA champion and world record holder who recently retired as a swimmer and started his college coaching career at Duke University. Stewart discusses why he ultimately decided to hang up his goggles and what motivated him to pick up the stopwatch.

We also address the ongoing conversation of elite swimmers getting offered positions at DI Power-5 schools without* prior coaching experience. Stewart explains what he feels any elite swimmer (and himself in particular) brings to the coaching table that you don’t learn anywhere else.

*Stewart has coached on a club and summer league level and run swim clinics, as mentioned in the podcast.

