“Best of the Rest” Backstroker Lexi Stephens Verbally Commits to Tennessee for Fall 2024

Lexi Stephens has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee’s class of 2024. The Poseidon Swimming Inc (VA) and Cosby High School product is one of SwimSwam’s “Best of the Rest” backstrokers for our Way Too Early Recruit Ranks for the girls high school class of 2024.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Tennessee!! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me through this process. I am very thankful to all of the coaches at Tennessee for giving me this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to be a Lady Vol!! GO VOLS

Stephens’ announcement came after she competed at the VA NOVA Senior Classic this past weekend, where she clocked a new personal best of 2:14.06 in the LCM 200 back. Her LCM 100 back personal best of 1:02.49 also came this year, at the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville in January.

Stephens’ best stroke is backstroke, where she boasts SCY personal bests of 52.48 in the 100 and 1:54.92 in the 200, however, she’s a versatile swimmer with very solid free, fly, and IM speed as well. Her backstroke speed will be a huge boost to the Vols, as their current top backstroker, Josephine Fuller, will be a junior this upcoming season, meaning she and Stephens will only have one year of overlap at Tennessee. Stephens’ 100 back PB would have been third on Tennessee’s roster last season, while her 200 back would also have been third on the team.

Moreover, Stephens has already put up times that would score at SECs. Her 52.48 100 back would have landed her a spot in the ‘B’ finals at this year’s SEC Championships. 1:54.92 in the 200 back would also have been good for a spot in the ‘B’ final at this year’s SECs.

Personal Bests:

50 free (SCY) – 23.21

100 free (SCY) – 51.72

200 free (SCY) – 1:48.88

100 back (SCY) – 52.48

200 back (SCY) – 1:54.92

100 fly (SCY) – 54.25

200 IM (SCY) – 2:02.39

50 free (LCM) – 26.65

100 free (LCM) – 57.95

200 free (LCM) – 2:09.72

100 back (LCM) – 1:02.49

200 back (LCM) – 2:14.06

100 fly (LCM) – 1:03.05

200 IM (LCM) – 2:20.58

Stephens joins a fantastic 2024 class for Tennessee, which includes Ella Jansen, Hannah Marinovich, Emily Armen, Emily Brown, Josie Connelly, and Jillian Crooks.

