Big Ten Conference Announces 2023 Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

June 09th, 2023 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. (June 8, 2023) – The Big Ten Conference announced its annual postgraduate scholarship recipients on Thursday, recognizing up to two student-athletes from each of the 14 Big Ten member institutions who plan to continue their education at a graduate degree program. These honorees will be awarded a $7,500 scholarship, based primarily on academic achievements.

This year’s recipients, who represent 11 different sports, will continue their education in a variety of different disciplines including botany, chemistry, computer engineering, dentistry, environmental science, finance, health care, law, nursing, pediatric medicine, psychology, public affairs, social work and veterinary medicine.

Each Big Ten institution developed its own on-campus selection process when awarding the scholarships. Student-athletes must have maintained at least a 3.2 grade-point average (GPA), demonstrated leadership qualities, served as an excellent role model and intended to continue their academic work beyond their baccalaureate degree at a graduate degree program.

The Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship will be used to pay expenses of the student’s postgraduate education to include such related activities as research and teaching, as well as other expenses such as tuition, fees, room and board, required course-related supplies and books. To retain the scholarship, the recipient must be accepted into a full-time graduate degree program within three years from the fall semester after selection.

The complete list of 2023 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship recipients can be found below.

Illinois
Morgan Scivally, Softball
Michael Gunther, Wrestling

Indiana
Margaret Rogers, Swimming & Diving
Beau Robbins, Football

Iowa
Jenny Cape, Soccer
Nick Trattner, Track & Field

Maryland
Sophia LeBlanc, Gymnastics

Michigan
Natalie Wojcik, Gymnastics
Cole Mattin, Wrestling

Michigan State
Jori Jackard, Gymnastics
Cameron Caffey, Wrestling

Minnesota
Natalie DenHartog, Softball
John Quigley, Track & Field/Cross Country

Nebraska
Madison Lueger, Track & Field
Daniel Monahan, Wrestling

Northwestern
Miriam Guevara, Swimming & Diving
DJ Huff, Wrestling

Ohio State
Claire Gagliardi, Gymnastics
Jay Johnson, Swimming & Diving

Penn State
Lexie Black, Softball
Andrei Paduaru, Tennis

Purdue
Emma Tate, Track & Field/Cross Country
Blake Ratliff, Swimming & Diving

Rutgers
Rachel Houston, Field Hockey
Xavier Marcoux, Golf

Wisconsin
Claire Carlson, Rowing
Jared Pratt, Tennis

