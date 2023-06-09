Big Ten Conference Announces 2023 Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. (June 8, 2023) – The Big Ten Conference announced its annual postgraduate scholarship recipients on Thursday, recognizing up to two student-athletes from each of the 14 Big Ten member institutions who plan to continue their education at a graduate degree program. These honorees will be awarded a $7,500 scholarship, based primarily on academic achievements.

This year’s recipients, who represent 11 different sports, will continue their education in a variety of different disciplines including botany, chemistry, computer engineering, dentistry, environmental science, finance, health care, law, nursing, pediatric medicine, psychology, public affairs, social work and veterinary medicine.

Each Big Ten institution developed its own on-campus selection process when awarding the scholarships. Student-athletes must have maintained at least a 3.2 grade-point average (GPA), demonstrated leadership qualities, served as an excellent role model and intended to continue their academic work beyond their baccalaureate degree at a graduate degree program.

The Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship will be used to pay expenses of the student’s postgraduate education to include such related activities as research and teaching, as well as other expenses such as tuition, fees, room and board, required course-related supplies and books. To retain the scholarship, the recipient must be accepted into a full-time graduate degree program within three years from the fall semester after selection.

The complete list of 2023 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship recipients can be found below.

Illinois

Morgan Scivally, Softball

Michael Gunther, Wrestling

Indiana

Margaret Rogers, Swimming & Diving

Beau Robbins, Football

Iowa

Jenny Cape, Soccer

Nick Trattner, Track & Field

Maryland

Sophia LeBlanc, Gymnastics

Michigan

Natalie Wojcik, Gymnastics

Cole Mattin, Wrestling

Michigan State

Jori Jackard, Gymnastics

Cameron Caffey, Wrestling

Minnesota

Natalie DenHartog, Softball

John Quigley, Track & Field/Cross Country

Nebraska

Madison Lueger, Track & Field

Daniel Monahan, Wrestling

Northwestern

Miriam Guevara, Swimming & Diving

DJ Huff, Wrestling

Ohio State

Claire Gagliardi, Gymnastics

Jay Johnson, Swimming & Diving

Penn State

Lexie Black, Softball

Andrei Paduaru, Tennis

Purdue

Emma Tate, Track & Field/Cross Country

Blake Ratliff, Swimming & Diving

Rutgers

Rachel Houston, Field Hockey

Xavier Marcoux, Golf

Wisconsin

Claire Carlson, Rowing

Jared Pratt, Tennis