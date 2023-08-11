Winter Juniors Qualifier Clara Renner Sends Verbal To Bucknell (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Clara Renner from Wellesley, Massachusetts, has announced her verbal commitment to Bucknell University. Renner has a year remaining at Wellesley High School, and will arrive in Lewisburg ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University! I’d like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have supported me along the way. GO BISON!! 🧡💙”

Renner, who trains and competes year-round with Crimson Aquatics, specializes in mid-distance to distance freestyle and butterfly events. She currently owns 2023 Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 1000 free and 800 free with current best times of 10:07.24 and 9:03.81, respectively.

Renner recently raced at the USA Swimming Futures Championship in Richmond. There, she recorded her best finish in the 1500, where she took 3rd in a new personal best time of 17:22.67. She also notched new best times in the 400 free (4:26.37), 200 free (2:07.75), and 400 IM (5:01.54).

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:50.04

500 free – 4:55.94

1000 free – 10:07.24

1650 free – 16:57.22

200 fly – 2:01.89

400 IM – 4:28.66

The Bison women are led by head coach Dan Schinnerer, who is entering his 18th season at the helm of the program. This past season, Bucknell finished 3rd out of 10 teams at the 2023 Patriot League Championships with a total of 541 points.

Renner is poised to make an immediate impact for Bucknell at the conference level, as her personal best time in the 1650 would have earned 4th at this year’s championship meet. Leading the team in the event was Sabrina Vumbacco, who claimed the Patriot League title with a time of 16:45.13. Claire Kehley earned 3rd at 16:55.27, while Caroline McGann took 5th (17:03.69). Of this group, only Kehley will still be on campus when Renner arrives.

Renner is the first public commitment for Bucknell’s class of 2028 so far.

