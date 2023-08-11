Colin Faris Added As Assistant Coach to Kentucky Coaching Staff

Colin Faris has been announced as an addition to the Kentucky coaching staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Head coach Bret Lundgaard announced the addition saying, “Colin is the perfect coach for what we are building. He is an alum of the program who bleeds blue and has the passion and vision to help take this program to its greatest heights. Colin has the special experience of swimming and coaching at a high level, both club and collegiately, in Kentucky and the southeast region. I know our Wildcat student-athletes will love his energy and commitment to growth, and he will be an amazing asset toward building excellent relationships with our alums.”

Faris most recently spent time at Kentucky’s rival, Louisville. At Louisville, Faris was a volunteer assistant while also spending time as a senior/national team coach for Cardinal Aquatics.

Prior to his time at Louisville, Faris was an associate head coach at Excel Aquatics in Brentwood, Tennessee. He also was the head coach of Centennial High School at the same time.

Faris returns to his alma mater after graduating from Kentucky in 2011. During his swimming career at Kentucky, Faris swam at NCAAs as a sophomore in 2009 as a member of the school’s 200 freestyle relay. Faris also qualified for the 2012 US Olympic Trials in the 50 long course meters freestyle.

“Returning to Kentucky as an assistant coach feels like coming home,” Faris said. “I’m excited to share my passion for the sport and help the next generation of athletes succeed both in and out of the water.”

Faris is the latest addition to the Kentucky coaching staff. Head coach Lundgaard was hired at the end of July to take over the program after Lars Jorgenson resigned back in June.

It has been a busy week filling out the coaching staff as head diving coach Ted Hautau, associate swim coach Jordan Lieberman, and diving graduate assistant Wu Chunting were all retained on the staff earlier this week. In addition to these retentions, Caitlin Hamilton was hired as the program’s next associate head coach yesterday.