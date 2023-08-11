LEN U23 Bronze Medalist Kai Van Westering Is Dutch Despite Growing Up In France

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the 2023 LEN U23 European Championships, University of Indiana swimmer Kai van Westering was representing the Netherlands when won bronze in the men’s 200 back in a new best time of 1:57.85. This comes despite the fact that he was born in Spain, grew up in Bidart, France, and has been competing at French national meets since 2014. van Westering told SwimSwam that his father is Dutch and has always had Dutch nationality. Despite the fact that he grew up in France, he has never owned a French passport.

U23 Euros is van Westering’s first international meet, which explains why he has never represented the Netherlands in the past.

Last year, van Westering competed at the 2022 French Elite Championships, which was a qualifying meet for the 2023 World Championships. There, he placed second in the 50 back (25.32), third in the 100 back (54.90), and seventh in the 200 back (2:00.37). He also competed at the U.S. National Championships, where he placed 23rd in the 100 back (56.35) and 22nd in the 200 back (2:02.67).

Van Westering’s Best Times (LCM):

50 back: 25.32

100 back: 54.87

200 back: 1:57.85

In 2021, van Westering came to the United States and spent a year at Saddleback College in California before he transferred to the University of Indiana before the 2022-23 NCAA season with three years of eligibility remaining.

In his first season at Indiana, van Westering scored 53 individual points, finishing 11th in the 200 free (1;35.78), 14th in the 100 back (47.25), and 6th in the 200 back (1:42.30). He set personal best times in all of his events.

van Westering still has the 50 and 100 back left to swim at U23 Euros.