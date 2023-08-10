Full Entries Revealed For Inaugural U23 Championships Which Begin On Friday

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, August 11th – Sunday, August 13th

Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM (50m)

Entries

Start Lists/Live Results

The inaugural LEN U23 Swimming Championships are upon us, with the action kicking off from the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, Ireland tomorrow, August 11th.

As a refresher, for the first edition, LEN is allowing one nation from four other continents to participate, although Russia and Belarus are still banned from competing.

A total of 399 athletes representing 44 nations will be competing for meet titles and cold hard cash.

A total of €5,000 ($5,454) in prize money will be awarded with half going to the top male performance and half going to the top female performances of the meet by the World Aquatics points system.

The competition will include the full World Championship schedule for individual events, two relays (the mixed 400 free and mixed 400 medley), and a special 50 free ‘skins’ event where the field will be whittled after each round until a head-to-head finish is all that remains.

The entry list in its entirety is listed in the bullet points above with key entrants per nation highlighted down below.

We reported how Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen is among the biggest stars committed to competing, while World Championships silver medalist Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland is also entered.

The South African roster includes Matt Sates and Pieter Coetze both of whom dropped out of the World Championships.

Finally, multiple European Junior Championships gold medalists are expected to compete, including Petar Mitsin of Bulgaria, Miroslav Knedla of the Czech Republic and Leah Schlosshan of Great Britain.

Key Entrants per Nation