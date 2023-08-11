Georgia Tech Picks Up Summer Juniors Qualifier Brodie Johnson (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brodie Johnson of Englewood, Colorado, has announced his verbal commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Johnson, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, currently attends Cherry Creek High School and swims year-round with the Aquawolves Swim Team.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has helped and supported me on my journey thus far. Go Jackets!!🐝🐝”

Johnson specializes in butterfly, and currently owns a Summer Junior Nationals qualifying time in the 100-yard-fly. He recently closed out his long course season at Juniors, where he recorded his highest finish in the 200m fly at 109th (2:08.71). He also competed in the 100, going a season best time of 57.01 to take 129th overall.

Johnson represented his high school at the Colorado High School State Championships (5A) in May. Highlighting his performance was the 100 fly, where he came away with the state title in a new personal best time of 48.62. Over the course of the last short course season, Johnson knocked nearly two and a half seconds off his 100 fly, as he entered the year with a best of 51.09.

Johnson also saw significant improvement in the 200 fly this past season, as he dropped four seconds over the course of the year. He entered the fall of 2022 with a best of 1:52.73, then consistently lowered it to land at 1:48.61 at Speedo Sections in Austin this March.

Top SCY Times:

50 fly – 22.57

100 fly – 48.62

200 fly – 1:48.61

The Georgia Tech men earned 9th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships. The Yellowjackets’ top performer was Batur Unlu, who was the runner-up finisher in the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyle. In 2023, it took a time of 46.98 and 1:46.49 to make it out of prelims in the butterfly events.

Hunter Foehner posted the top time of the season for Georgia Tech in the 100 fly with a 47.92, which placed 32nd at ACCs. In the 200 fly, Antonio Romero was the team’s fastest this past year with a season best time of 1:45.52, which he did at the Georgia Fall Invitational. Both Foehner and Romero will overlap with Johnson for at least a year.

Johnson joins Kyler Heffner and Lukas Vetkoetter in Georgia Tech’s class of 2028. Both Heffner and Vetkoetter lean towards distance freestyle events for their focus.

