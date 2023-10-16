19 Kennedi Dobson Gives Georgia Bulldogs Their 1st Top-20 Verbal Commitment for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kennedi Dobson from Levittown, Pennsylvania, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Georgia beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia! I want to thank my parents, coaches, and friends for supporting me through everything, and a special thank you to the UGA coaches for this opportunity!!! I cannot wait to be a part of this amazing team! GO DAWGS❤️🖤🐾”

A junior at Neshaminy High School, Dobson is a highly versatile athlete who has been juggling travel softball and swimming for 9 years. She finally stopped playing softball over the summer and is now turning her attention to swimming. Even before the new, full-time focus, we ranked her #19 on our Way Too Early list of top swimmers from the class of 2025.

Dobson does her year-round swimming with Eastern Express Swim Team over the state line in New Jersey. She is a 2024 Olympic Team Trials qualifier in the 200 free (2:00.28) and 400 free (4:12.92) and has Winter Juniors-or-faster cuts in the 50/100/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

She had a huge meet at 2022 Winter Juniors East, earning PBs in all her events and dropping .4 second in the 100 free, 2.1 seconds in the 200 free, 6.5 seconds in the 500 free, 1 second in the 100 back, 2.4 seconds in the 200 back, and 1 second in the 200 IM. She placed 4th in the 100 free, 6th in the 200 free, and 10th in the 500. As if that weren’t enough, a week later she dropped even more time, winning the 50 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM with new lifetime bests at the EEX Holiday Classic. She also won the 200/500 free, was runner-up in the 100 fly (with a PB), and placed 3rd in the 200 back and 10th in the 100 breast (with a PB).

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:46.19

100 free – 49.07

50 free – 22.69

500 free – 4:45.45

200 back – 1:57.80

100 back – 55.14

200 IM – 2:02.68

400 IM – 4:17.31

With two years to improve before heading to Athens, Dobson already has times that would score at SECs in the 200 free (B final), 50/100/500 free (C final). She is not far out of scoring position in the 200 back and 400 IM. More importantly, Dobson has a 50/100/200 freestyle base that could make her a real threat on all of Georgia’s relays. She will join fellow commit Elizabeth Nawrocki on the UGA roster in 2025-26.

