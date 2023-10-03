2024 Olympic Trials Qualifier Elizabeth Nawrocki (2025) Verbally Commits to Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elizabeth Nawrocki from Aurora, Illinois, has made a verbal pledge to the University of Georgia for the 2025-26 school year and beyond.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia. I want to thank my family, friends coaches and teammates for supporting me during this process. GO DAWGS ❤️🐾🖤🦴”

Nawrocki is a junior at Rosary High School; she does her year-round swimming with Academy Bullets Swim Club. We named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025 for her breaststroke times.

As a sophomore last year at the IHSA Girls’ State Championships, she came in 4th in the 100 breast with 1:02.61, after having gone a lifetime-best 1:02.30 in prelims. She also swam the 200 IM, placing 10th in the final. A month later, competing at Winter Juniors West, she cracked the 1:02 barrier for the first time and placed 13th in the 100 breast with 1:01.94.

In March, she had a strong showing at NCSA Spring Championships, lowering her PBs in the 50 breast (28.76), 100 breast (1:01.35), and 200 breast (2:13.72). She finished 11th in the 50, 6th in the 100, and 7th in the 200.

At the LCM version of the same meet this summer, she won the 100 breast (1:09.27), was 2nd in the 50 breast (32.13), and came in 4th in the 200 breast (2:33.72 in prelims). She earned new PBs in all three events –including a 2024 Olympic Trials qualifying time in the 100 breast– and her 50/100 breast times broke the girls’ 15-16 Illinois State records. She also placed 36th in the 200 IM with a PB of 2:23.68.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.35

200 breast – 2:13.72

200 IM – 2:05.00

Nawrocki will overlap with Elizabeth Isakson and Olivia Della Torre when she arrives in Athens in the fall of 2025. She’ll be a welcome addition to the Bulldogs’ roster, which is fly/free/back-heavy at the moment. The Georgia women finished 6th out of 12 teams at the 2023 SEC Championships.

