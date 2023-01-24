17 Landon D’Ariano Gives Texas Their 5th Top-20 Verbal Commitment for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Landon D’Ariano, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-America from West Chester, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas class of 2028. The Germantown Academy junior, #17 on our Way Too Early ranking of the boys from the high school class of 2024, is the fifth top-20 recruit to make a pledge to the Longhorns for the fall of 2024. He will join #2 Cooper Lucas, #6 Jeremy Kelly, #9 Kyle Peck, #20 Luke Stibrich, and “Best of the Rest” Max Hatcher.

D’Ariano swims for his high school and for the Germantown Academy Aquatic Club. He specializes mainly in IM but is also a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 back and 200 fly and a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 500/1000/1650 free. He dropped 2.2 seconds and finished second in the 400 IM (3:46.98) at 2022 Winter Juniors East, where he also placed 18th in the 500 free, 24th in the 1650 free, and 21st in the 200 IM. He competed in the 200 free and 200 fly, as well, picking up a PB in the latter.

D’Ariano bookended his summer with outstanding LCM performances, beginning in May at the SCAR Memorial Day Meet. There, he clocked PBs in the 100/200/400 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. He won the 200 fly and the 200/400 IM and was runner-up in the 200/400 free and fourth in the 100 free. He wrapped up long course season at the NCSA Summer Championships with updated PBs in the 200 free (1:53.74), 800 free (8:04.20), 200 IM (2:03.74), and 400 IM (4:21.00). He was runner-up in the 800 free and 200 IM, fourth in the 400 IM, and sixth in the 400 free. His 400 IM time would have placed second at Summer Junior Nationals, just .80 behind Diego Nosack’s winning time of 4:20.20.

With Jake and Carson Foster and David Johnston likely to have graduated by the time he starts, D’Ariano will be part of a changing-of-the-guard in the fabled Longhorn IM group. He’ll overlap two years with Alec Enyeart and Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, and will also find ready training partners in future classmates Lucas and Stibrich in IM and Hatcher in distance free.

Best SCY Times:

400 IM – 3:46.98

200 IM – 1:47.94

1650 free – 15:20.35

1000 free – 9:08.03

500 free – 4:24.46

200 free – 1:39.67

200 back – 1:48.44

200 fly – 1:49.61

