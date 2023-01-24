Division II IUP Gains 2023 In-State Commitment from Distance Specialist Tyler Uhlig

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Opting to continue his swimming career within his home state, State College Area High School’s Tyler Uhlig has announced his commitment to Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) for the fall of 2023.

A versatile swimmer, Uhlig posted numerous lifetime bests at a meet in December while representing the Nittany Lion Aquatic Club. In the distance freestyle races, he finished in lifetime bests of 4:37.01 (500 free) and 9:34.00 (1000 free). He also added best times in the 100 back (51.71) and 100 fly (55.12).

Uhlig is a two time Pennsylvania 3A Swimming and Diving State Championships qualifier, most recently competing at the meet in March of 2022. There, he contested the 500 free (4:44.53) and 100 back (53.82).

Top SCY Times

100 free – 47.67

200 free – 1:43.76

500 free – 4:37.01

1000 free – 9:34.00

100 back – 51.71

200 back – 1:51.22

200 IM – 1:57.69

400 IM – 4:11.47

When Uhlig arrives on campus, he will have one year of overlap with one of the program’s most successful swimmers, Luke Mikesell. As a freshman in 2021, Mikesell took 4th at the NCAA Championships in the 500 free, touching in 4:24.67. He currently holds school records in the 100, 200, and 500 freestyles.

Uhlig will have the potential to challenge for a conference medal immediately after arriving on campus this fall. In 2022, it took a tie of 4:36.60 in the 500 and 9:30.73 in the 1000 to take 3rd. His lifetime best times would have also earned him A-finals appearances in both backstroke events. He will also start his college career already boasting times that are only just off of the NCAA B-standards. His best time in the 500 free puts him just two seconds off while he’s just under three seconds off of the 1000 standard.

IUP is coming off of a 2021-2022 school year that saw them finish in 5th out of seven teams at the 2022 PSAC Swimming and Diving Championships. The meet was won by West Chester University, who have claimed the conference title in 23 of the last 28 years. The West Chester program was recently hit with recruiting sanctions stemming from the mismanagement of a private club operating on the school’s campus.

The IUP men broke school records in 4 events mid-season at the Magnus Cup Invitational.

