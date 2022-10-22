“Best of the Rest” Distance Freestyler Max Hatcher (2024) Verbals to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Max Hatcher from Grapevine, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas class of 2028.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Texas. I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity. Along with that I’d like to thank all the family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way. I’m extremely excited to join the Longhorn Family🤘 #hookem”

Hatcher is a junior at Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas. He swims year-round with Lakeside Aquatic Club and specializes in the longer end of the distance spectrum, for which we named him to the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the class of 2024.

He is coming off a stellar long course season that saw him go lifetime bests in the 100/200 free and 100 fly at Texas Senior Circuit #3 in June and in the 400/800/1500 free, 50/100 back, and 200 fly at Speedo Junior Nationals in August. At Juniors in Irvine, he came in 12th in the 1500 free and 14th in the 800 free and snagged PBs in the 400 free (4:02.96), 800 free (8:18.07), 1500 free (15:48.64), 100 back (58.58), and 200 fly (2:04.87).

As a sophomore at the 2022 Texas UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet, he placed fifth in the 500 free and 13th in the 200 IM and left with PBs in both events (4:25.89 / 1:50.25). He also contributed to Southlake Carroll’s 200 medley relay (23.34 leadoff backstroke) and state-champion 400 free relay (46.11 on the third leg). A few weeks later he had a big showing at College Station Sectionals, coming in 7th in the 1000 free, 3rd in the 1650, 29th in the 200 back, 8th in the 200 fly, and 8th in the 400 IM, and picking up PBs in the 1000/1650 and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:27.53

1000 free – 9:24.58

500 free – 4:25.89

200 free – 1:41.22

200 fly – 1:49.20

200 back – 1:50.11

100 back – 50.14

Hatcher is the latest in a pipeline that links Southlake Carroll to Texas men’s swimming and diving. He’ll join a tradition that includes names like Jack LeVant, Jonathan Roberts, Andrew Zettle, and Alex Zettle, amongst others. He will join the Longhorns’ class of 2028 with his Lakeside teammate Cooper Lucas, the number 2 recruit in the class of 2024.

