Shogo Takeda Clocks World-Leading 14:29.92 SCM 1500 Free JPN Record

64TH JAPAN SC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 22nd & Sunday, October 23rd

Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

SCM (25m)

SC World Championships-qualifying meet

Among the record-breaking swims on day one of the 2022 Japan Short Course Swimming Championships was a new Japanese standard in the men’s 1500m freestyle.

Shogo Takeda raced his way to gold in a new lifetime best of 14:29.92. That not only beat the field by over 15 seconds, but it also overtook the previous Japanese national record of 14:30.88 Takeda himself put up at this same meet last year.

Runner-up status tonight went to Kenta Ozaki who clocked 14:45.13 while Kaiki Furuhata earned bronze in a mark of 14:53.79.

Takeda’s time maintains his position as the 2nd fastest Asian man in history, with only China’s Sun Yang having been faster with a continental record of 14:15.51 from December 2016.

His time this evening would have rendered him the 6th place finisher in this men’s 1500m free event at last year’s FINA Short Course World Championships.

Takeda now overtakes the top spot in the season world rankings with his 14:29.92 from this competition easily surpassing the previous leader Guilherme Costa of Brazil’s 14:39.42 from September.