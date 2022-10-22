Virginia vs. Florida 2022 — Dual Meet Live Recap

Virginia vs. Florida

October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST

SCY (25 yards)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Live Results

Biggest Storylines

With the exception of the Virginia-Texas meet last year, SwimSwam hasn’t typically done live recaps of collegiate dual meets in the past. However, this season we plan on doing live recaps of duals between some of the top-ranked teams in the NCAA, with Virginia vs. Florida being one of them.

There doesn’t appear to be a live stream of this meet, but you can follow along via the live results page provided in the link above or via this article.

On the women’s side, we will get a matchup between two-time defending national champions Virginia and the #11-ranked Florida. This meet will be the regular season debut of Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, and Gretchen Walsh, who were the top three scorers at last season’s NCAA Championship meet. We will also get to see Florida all-Americans Talia Bates, Mabel Zavaros and Tylor Mathieu, as well as top-ranked freshman Hayden Miller, compete. However, sources tell SwimSwam that top Florida transfers Emma Weyant and Caroline Pennington (ironically, both of them were once part of UVA’s team) will not be cleared to compete at this meet—although we won’t find out for sure until the competition starts.

The men’s meet features the #3 Florida men against the #9 Virginia men. The highest profile male swimmer competing today will be World Championship medalist Josh Liendo, who is racing in just his second-ever yards meet. However, the Gators have several stars that will also be making an appearance, such as Trey Freeman, Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, and Olympian transfer Jake Mitchell. Virginia’s team is highlighted by a group of sprint titans, which includes American record holders Matt King, Matt Brownstead, August Lamb, and Connor Boyle, as well as all-American Jack Aikins.

Prior to the start of this meet, Virginia unveiled their 2022 national championship banner for their women’s team. When the meet is over, the UVA women will be receiving their national championship rings.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Women’s 1000 Free

Men’s 1000 Free

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 200 Free

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s One-Meter Diving

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 100 Free

Women’s 200 Back

Men’s 200 Back

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s 200 Breast

Women’s 500 Free

Men’s 500 Free

Women’s 100 Fly

Men’s 100 Fly

Men’s One-Meter Diving

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Men’s 400 Free Relay