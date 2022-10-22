2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The second night of finals from the opening stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup series in Berlin will feature 11 events with some intriguing battles on deck.

In the men’s 50 backstroke, top seeds Dylan Carter and Thomas Ceccon are vying for their second gold medals in as many days at Europa Sportpark. Carter triumphed in the 50 free on Friday while Ceccon took the 100 IM.

The women’s 100 back should be a tight finish as the top eight qualifiers in this morning’s prelims were separated by less than a second. Top-seeded Canadian Ingrid Wilm will attempt to avenge her runner-up finish to countrywoman Kylie Masse in Friday’s 50 back, while second-seeded American Beata Nelson could disrupt a 1-2 Canadian finish.

The top eight in the women's 100 back were separated by less than a second this morning. Canada's Ingrid Wilm clocked the top time of prelims, swimming a 56.64. Beata Nelson (USA) and Kylie Masse (Canada) were also under 57 seconds.

Also looking to continue their hot starts to the series are South Africa’s Matt Sates, the men’s 400 free champion on Friday and the top seed today in the men’s 200 IM, and France’s Beryl Gastaldello, the women’s 100 IM champion on Friday and the top seed today in the 50 butterfly. The 50 fly figures to come down to the wire, as well, with the top three finishers separated by just .01 seconds. Sweden’s Sara Junevik and Netherlands’ Kim Busch tied for the second seed with a 25.53.

American Hali Flickinger, currently second overall in the points standings on the women’s side, will try to improve her ranking in the first event of the evening, the women’s 400 IM.

Women’s 400 IM – Final

World Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017

World Junior Record: 4:23.33, Shiwen Ye (CHN) – 2012

World Cup Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017

Hali Flickinger (USA) – 4:30.36 Abbie Wood (GBR) – 4:31.60 Bailey Andison (CAN) – 4:31.66

Hali Flickinger jumped out to an early lead, but Great Britain’s Abbie Wood overtook the 28-year-old American on the breaststroke leg. On the final freestyle leg, though, Flickinger surged back ahead to claim the victory in 4:30.36. Canada’s Bailey Andison took bronze in 4:31.66, just .06 seconds behind Wood.

“Her breaststroke’s amazing,” Flickinger said of Wood, the 200 breast bronze medalist on Friday. “So I knew where I needed to be in order to have some buffer. So that was my strategy.”

The win marks Flickinger’s first gold medal at the World Cup and fourth medal overall on the series.

Men’s 1500 Free – Final

World Record: 14:06.88, Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 2021

World Junior Record: 14:27.78, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2012

World Cup Record: 14:15.49, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 2016

Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 14:25.41 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 14:26.69 Sven Schwarz (GER) – 14:34.87

Training partners Florian Wellbrock and Mykhailo Romanchuk finished 1-2 in the men’s 1500 free final after a long duel that lasted until the last length of the pool. Wellbrock opened his first one-second gap of the race heading into the second-to-last lap, but Romanchuk cut his deficit to less than a second on the home stretch. Ultimately, Wellbrock pulled away to win by just over a second with a time of 14:25.41, capturing this World Cup event for a sixth time.

“It’s so nice to race and train with Mykhailo,” said Wellbrock, who invited Romanchuk to train with him in Germany following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We enjoy it to race here, it’s so much fun.”

“I would like to say thank you to Germany for the support, to Florian, to the whole team,” Romanchuk said. “I would like to say that the war is not finished.”

Wellbrock’s countryman, Sven Schwarz, managed his pace well and used a strong finish to claim third place in 14:34.87, putting two Germans on the podium.

Men’s 50 Back – Final

World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 2014

World Junior Record: 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018

World Cup Record: 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA) – 2009

Dylan Carter (TTO) – 23.15 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 23.22 Javier Acevedo (CAN) – 23.24

Dylan Carter made it 2-for-2 in Berlin with another gold medal in the men’s 50 back. He held off Italy’s Thomas Ceccon (23.22) and Canada’s Javier Acevedo (23.24), setting a new Trinidad and Tobago national record in the process. He lowered his previous mark of 23.19 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.

“It’s been a great start here in Berlin,” said Carter, who will go for a hat trick in the 50 fly on Sunday. Hopefully we keep the streak going tomorrow. “Just the 50 fly to go, I’m keeping it very short this week.”

The win marked Carter’s second gold medal on the World Cup series after taking the 5o free title on Friday.

With a time of 23.24, Acevedo lowered his own Canadian national record of 23.49 from last September en route to a bronze medal.

Women’s 200 Free – Final

World Record: 1:50.31, Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 2021

World Junior Record: 1:52.85, Kayla Sanchez (CAN) – 2018

World Cup Record: 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:51.36 Madison Wilson (AUS) – 1:54.01 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 1:54.47

The women’s 200 free quickly turned into a battle for second place after Siobhan Haughey shot off the blocks ahead of the pack. With a time of 1:51.36, the 24-year-old was only about a second slower than her world record of 1:50.31 from last year.

“I haven’t done short course in a year, so I’m still trying to figure out what my plan is,” Haughey said after her victory. “I went out a little faster than usual today, but that’s okay.”

Men’s 200 IM – Final

World Record: 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2012

World Junior Record: 1:51.45, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 1:50.66, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2021

Matt Sates (RSA) – 1:51.64 Hubert Kos (HUN) – 1:53.89 Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 1:54.59

Women’s 100 Back – Final

World Record: 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS) – 2019

World Junior Record: 55.99, Mie Oe Nielsen (DEN) – 2013

World Cup Record: 55.23, Shiho Sakai (JPN) – 2009

Men’s 50 Breast – Final

World Record: 24.95, Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 2021

World Junior Record: 25.85, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009

Women’s 50 Fly – Final

World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 2009

World Junior Record: 24.55 Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 2009

Men’s 100 Free – Final

World Record: 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 2021

World Junior Record: 46.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018

World Cup Record: 44.95, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

Women’s 100 Breast – Final

World Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013

World Junior Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013

World Cup Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013

Men’s 200 Fly – Final