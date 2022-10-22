2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN
- Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23, 2022
- Europa-Sportpark, Berlin, Germany
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 8:30 am local / 2:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 1:00 pm ET
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
The second night of finals from the opening stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup series in Berlin will feature 11 events with some intriguing battles on deck.
In the men’s 50 backstroke, top seeds Dylan Carter and Thomas Ceccon are vying for their second gold medals in as many days at Europa Sportpark. Carter triumphed in the 50 free on Friday while Ceccon took the 100 IM.
The women’s 100 back should be a tight finish as the top eight qualifiers in this morning’s prelims were separated by less than a second. Top-seeded Canadian Ingrid Wilm will attempt to avenge her runner-up finish to countrywoman Kylie Masse in Friday’s 50 back, while second-seeded American Beata Nelson could disrupt a 1-2 Canadian finish.
The top eight in the women’s 100 back were separated by less than a second this morning. Canada’s Ingrid Wilm clocked the top time of prelims, swimming a 56.64. Beata Nelson (USA) and Kylie Masse (Canada) were also under 57 seconds. Masse and Wilm went 1-2 in the 50 back yesterday, so they’ll be looking for a repeat at the top of the podium.
Also looking to continue their hot starts to the series are South Africa’s Matt Sates, the men’s 400 free champion on Friday and the top seed today in the men’s 200 IM, and France’s Beryl Gastaldello, the women’s 100 IM champion on Friday and the top seed today in the 50 butterfly. The 50 fly figures to come down to the wire, as well, with the top three finishers separated by just .01 seconds. Sweden’s Sara Junevik and Netherlands’ Kim Busch tied for the second seed with a 25.53.
American Hali Flickinger, currently second overall in the points standings on the women’s side, will try to improve her ranking in the first event of the evening, the women’s 400 IM.
Women’s 400 IM – Final
- World Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017
- World Junior Record: 4:23.33, Shiwen Ye (CHN) – 2012
- World Cup Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017
- Hali Flickinger (USA) – 4:30.36
- Abbie Wood (GBR) – 4:31.60
- Bailey Andison (CAN) – 4:31.66
Hali Flickinger jumped out to an early lead, but Great Britain’s Abbie Wood overtook the 28-year-old American on the breaststroke leg. On the final freestyle leg, though, Flickinger surged back ahead to claim the victory in 4:30.36. Canada’s Bailey Andison took bronze in 4:31.66, just .06 seconds behind Wood.
“Her breaststroke’s amazing,” Flickinger said of Wood, the 200 breast bronze medalist on Friday. “So I knew where I needed to be in order to have some buffer. So that was my strategy.”
The win marks Flickinger’s first gold medal at the World Cup and fourth medal overall on the series.
Men’s 1500 Free – Final
- World Record: 14:06.88, Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 14:27.78, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2012
- World Cup Record: 14:15.49, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 2016
- Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 14:25.41
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 14:26.69
- Sven Schwarz (GER) – 14:34.87
Training partners Florian Wellbrock and Mykhailo Romanchuk finished 1-2 in the men’s 1500 free final after a long duel that lasted until the last length of the pool. Wellbrock opened his first one-second gap of the race heading into the second-to-last lap, but Romanchuk cut his deficit to less than a second on the home stretch. Ultimately, Wellbrock pulled away to win by just over a second with a time of 14:25.41, capturing this World Cup event for a sixth time.
“It’s so nice to race and train with Mykhailo,” said Wellbrock, who invited Romanchuk to train with him in Germany following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We enjoy it to race here, it’s so much fun.”
“I would like to say thank you to Germany for the support, to Florian, to the whole team,” Romanchuk said. “I would like to say that the war is not finished.”
Wellbrock’s countryman, Sven Schwarz, managed his pace well and used a strong finish to claim third place in 14:34.87, putting two Germans on the podium.
Men’s 50 Back – Final
- World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 2014
- World Junior Record: 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA) – 2009
- Dylan Carter (TTO) – 23.15
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 23.22
- Javier Acevedo (CAN) – 23.24
Dylan Carter made it 2-for-2 in Berlin with another gold medal in the men’s 50 back. He held off Italy’s Thomas Ceccon (23.22) and Canada’s Javier Acevedo (23.24), setting a new Trinidad and Tobago national record in the process. He lowered his previous mark of 23.19 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
“It’s been a great start here in Berlin,” said Carter, who will go for a hat trick in the 50 fly on Sunday. Hopefully we keep the streak going tomorrow. “Just the 50 fly to go, I’m keeping it very short this week.”
The win marked Carter’s second gold medal on the World Cup series after taking the 5o free title on Friday.
With a time of 23.24, Acevedo lowered his own Canadian national record of 23.49 from last September en route to a bronze medal.
Women’s 200 Free – Final
- World Record: 1:50.31, Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 1:52.85, Kayla Sanchez (CAN) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:51.36
- Madison Wilson (AUS) – 1:54.01
- Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 1:54.47
The women’s 200 free quickly turned into a battle for second place after Siobhan Haughey shot off the blocks ahead of the pack. With a time of 1:51.36, the 24-year-old was only about a second slower than her world record of 1:50.31 from last year.
“I haven’t done short course in a year, so I’m still trying to figure out what my plan is,” Haughey said after her victory. “I went out a little faster than usual today, but that’s okay.”
Men’s 200 IM – Final
- World Record: 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2012
- World Junior Record: 1:51.45, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 1:50.66, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2021
- Matt Sates (RSA) – 1:51.64
- Hubert Kos (HUN) – 1:53.89
- Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 1:54.59
Women’s 100 Back – Final
- World Record: 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS) – 2019
- World Junior Record: 55.99, Mie Oe Nielsen (DEN) – 2013
- World Cup Record: 55.23, Shiho Sakai (JPN) – 2009
Men’s 50 Breast – Final
- World Record: 24.95, Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 25.85, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009
Women’s 50 Fly – Final
- World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 2009
- World Junior Record: 24.55 Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 2009
Men’s 100 Free – Final
- World Record: 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 46.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 44.95, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018
Women’s 100 Breast – Final
- World Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013
- World Junior Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013
- World Cup Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013
Men’s 200 Fly – Final
- World Record: 1:48.24, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2018
- World Junior Record: 1:49.89, Kuan Hung Wang (TPE), 2020
- World Cup Record: 1:48.56, Chad le Clos (RSA) – 2013
Wow. Haughey was ahead of the WR line for 180 meters…
She was behind at 150 Metres.
Javier Acevedo is the most versatile male swimmer in Canada. Just broke the 50 Back SC Nat record 23.2 for a podium here. Other interesting stats:
Great that he is continuing his career so well with ISL, WC and more National Team opportunities.