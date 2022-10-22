Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Reona Aoki Lowers Japanese Record In SCM 100 Breast To 1:04.01

64TH JAPAN SC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Saturday, October 22nd & Sunday, October 23rd
  • Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
  • SCM (25m)
  • SC World Championships-qualifying meet
  • Results

In addition to Tomoru Honda‘s 200m fly World Record and Katsuhiro Matsumoto‘s 200m free national record, the women’s side also saw a new standard established on day one of the 2022 Japan Short Course Swimming Championships.

Racing in the 100m breaststroke, Reona Aoki lowered the Japanese record to 1:04.01 en route to topping the podium.

Producing her result of 1:04.01, Aoki sliced .04 off of the previous record of 1:04.05 Miho Teramura put on the books during the 2016 FINA World Cup Series. Teramura’s mark represented the Asian Record as well until China’s Qianting Tang broke new ground with a swift 1:03.47 at last year’s FINA Short Course World Championships.

As such, Aoki is now the 2nd fastest Asian woman in history in this short course 200 breaststroke race.

For Aoki tonight, the 27-year-old opened in 29.76 and closed in 34.25 to check in with the fastest time of her career. Mai Fukasawa posted a mark of 1:05.14 for silver while Kanako Watanabe rounded out the top 3 in 1:05.15.

Aoki’s effort now inserts her atop the season’s world rankings in the event, overtaking the Netherlands Tes Schouten who previously wore the crown with her season-best of 1:04.73 from last weekend.

Despite entering this year’s FINA Long Course World Championships as a top contender with a PB of 1:05.19 in the 100m breast, Aoki settled for 5th in the Budapest final with a time of 1:06.38.

