Race Video of Tomoru Honda’s 1:46.85 200 Fly World Record

64TH JAPAN SC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 22nd & Sunday, October 23rd

Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

SCM (25m)

SC World Championships-qualifying meet

Entries (in Japanese)

Results

Video starts at approximately 4:15:00.

While competing on day one of the 2022 Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda fired off a new World Record in the men’s 200m butterfly.

20-year-old Honda crushed a massive mark of 1:46.85 to obliterate the previous WR of 1:48.24 teammate Daiya Seto put on the books at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships. Honda skipped right over 1:48 to become the first man ever under the 1:47 threshold in the event.

Honda’s 1:46.85 from tonight included splits of 51.39/55.46, with his sub-52 second opener well over a second faster than the rest of the field. Seto’s previous WR was comprised of 51.29/56.95 showing how Honda was able to hang on to the speed on the back half en route to producing the fastest 200 fly mark in history.

Old Record 51.29/56.95 – 1:48.24

New Record 51.39/55.46 – 1:46.85

Entering these championships, Honda’s fastest SC 200m fly result rested at the 1:49.84 he hit at this same meet last year. As such, in one year’s time, the national record hold managed to hack 3 seconds off of his best-ever to establish a new World Record.