Bob Bowman on Leon Marchand: “Reminding me of Michael (Phelps) in 2003”

On Saturday, we witnessed ASU’s Leon Marchand break the NCAA record in the 400 IM. Today, we spoke with ASU head coach Bob Bowman to get his thoughts on the matter. On Marchand, Bowman says that the French Phenom reminds him of Michael Phelps in 2003, giving his an anecdote from Leon’s practice on Monday. At the end of a 7500 threshold set, Leon looked so good that Bowman told him to let it rip and see what he could go on a 500 free at the end of the practice instead of swimming it threshold as written. Marchand swam 4:18, negative splitting it 2:10/2:08.
Bowman also explains why ASU suited up for its duals with Cal and Stanford, emphasizing that racing in technical suits is the best practice his athletes can get for this time in the season. Bowman also looks to the end of the season, saying last year the PAC-12 Championships were the ASU men’s real focus while this year, all eyes are on the NCAA Championships in March.
It’s been cool to see how Bob has evolved over the years. Still seems to be a student of the sport and is reminding me more of Eddie. Glad to see him thriving and that the ASU program has bought in.
Leon Marchand isn’t the second coming of Michael Phelps, he is the first coming of Leon Marchand.
Would love to know how Bob recruited Leon…I’m pretty up on my swimming but don’t recall hearing about Leon until last year (could be wrong…)
He’s been on an insane improvement curve. When he committed to ASU, IIRC he was somewhere around a 4:14 4IM LCM — very very good for a high school aged kid, but not really indicating that he’d (probably) break Phelps’ last WR. He got that down to a 4:08-4:09ish and qualified for the 4IM final in Tokyo (where I think he finished 5th?), and the kid’s been on a tear ever since.
he got 6th in tokyo and after that hes been insane
Not to quibble but I’m pretty sure no one went 4.08 at the Olympics and only 6 people went 4.09 in the heats but not Marchand. One person went 4.09 in the final. (Chase)
the 400 IM in Tokyo was historically slow for a few reasons:
