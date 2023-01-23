Bob Bowman on Leon Marchand: “Reminding me of Michael (Phelps) in 2003”

On Saturday, we witnessed ASU’s Leon Marchand break the NCAA record in the 400 IM. Today, we spoke with ASU head coach Bob Bowman to get his thoughts on the matter. On Marchand, Bowman says that the French Phenom reminds him of Michael Phelps in 2003, giving his an anecdote from Leon’s practice on Monday. At the end of a 7500 threshold set, Leon looked so good that Bowman told him to let it rip and see what he could go on a 500 free at the end of the practice instead of swimming it threshold as written. Marchand swam 4:18, negative splitting it 2:10/2:08.

Bowman also explains why ASU suited up for its duals with Cal and Stanford, emphasizing that racing in technical suits is the best practice his athletes can get for this time in the season. Bowman also looks to the end of the season, saying last year the PAC-12 Championships were the ASU men’s real focus while this year, all eyes are on the NCAA Championships in March.