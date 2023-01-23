Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bob Bowman on Leon Marchand: “Reminding me of Michael (Phelps) in 2003”

On Saturday, we witnessed ASU’s Leon Marchand break the NCAA record in the 400 IM. Today, we spoke with ASU head coach Bob Bowman to get his thoughts on the matter. On Marchand, Bowman says that the French Phenom reminds him of Michael Phelps in 2003, giving his an anecdote from Leon’s practice on Monday. At the end of a 7500 threshold set, Leon looked so good that Bowman told him to let it rip and see what he could go on a 500 free at the end of the practice instead of swimming it threshold as written. Marchand swam 4:18, negative splitting it 2:10/2:08.

Bowman also explains why ASU suited up for its duals with Cal and Stanford, emphasizing that racing in technical suits is the best practice his athletes can get for this time in the season. Bowman also looks to the end of the season, saying last year the PAC-12 Championships were the ASU men’s real focus while this year, all eyes are on the NCAA Championships in March.

Mr Piano
2 minutes ago

Lol I was just saying.

0
0
Reply
swimCAP17
9 minutes ago

It’s been cool to see how Bob has evolved over the years. Still seems to be a student of the sport and is reminding me more of Eddie. Glad to see him thriving and that the ASU program has bought in.

0
0
Reply
Andrew
1 hour ago

Leon Marchand isn’t the second coming of Michael Phelps, he is the first coming of Leon Marchand.

13
-5
Reply
Mr Piano
Reply to  Andrew
1 minute ago

Overused saying

Last edited 3 seconds ago by Mr Piano
0
0
Reply
James Beam
1 hour ago

Would love to know how Bob recruited Leon…I’m pretty up on my swimming but don’t recall hearing about Leon until last year (could be wrong…)

5
0
Reply
PVSFree
Reply to  James Beam
1 hour ago

He’s been on an insane improvement curve. When he committed to ASU, IIRC he was somewhere around a 4:14 4IM LCM — very very good for a high school aged kid, but not really indicating that he’d (probably) break Phelps’ last WR. He got that down to a 4:08-4:09ish and qualified for the 4IM final in Tokyo (where I think he finished 5th?), and the kid’s been on a tear ever since.

4
0
Reply
whoisthis
Reply to  PVSFree
53 minutes ago

he got 6th in tokyo and after that hes been insane

Last edited 47 minutes ago by whoisthis
0
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  PVSFree
40 minutes ago

Not to quibble but I’m pretty sure no one went 4.08 at the Olympics and only 6 people went 4.09 in the heats but not Marchand. One person went 4.09 in the final. (Chase)

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Joel
0
0
Reply
Andrew
Reply to  Joel
29 minutes ago

the 400 IM in Tokyo was historically slow for a few reasons:

  1. No Phelps or Lochte
  2. Prelims was the night before and finals was in the morning, which messed up the body clock of swimmers
0
0
Reply
Mr Piano
Reply to  Andrew
1 minute ago

And the pandemic f”d with endurance

0
0
Reply

