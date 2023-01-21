Leon Marchand Swims NCAA Record in 400 IM With a 3:31.84

#9/1 CAL VS. NR/#4 ARIZONA STATE
- January 21, 2023
- Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
- SCY (25 yards)
- 11:00 AM Pacific Time (2:00 PM Eastern Time)
Arizona State’s Leon Marchand swam a new NCAA record in the men’s 400 IM going a 3:31.84. That swim broke the previous record of 3:32.88 which Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez swam to win NCAA’s last year.
Split Comparison:
|Marchand ASU v Cal (2023)
|Marchand 2022 NCAAs
|
Gonzalez 2022 NCAAs
|Fly
|22.78
|22.88
|22.38
|Fly
|25.97 (48.75)
|26.04 (48.92)
|26.09 (48.47)
|Back
|27.15
|27.54
|27.19
|Back
|26.53 (53.68)
|27.25 (54.79)
|26.65 (53.84)
|Breast
|29.55
|30.06
|29.06
|Breast
|29.75 (59.30)
|30.60 (1:00.66)
|29.84 (58.90)
|Free
|25.95
|25.58
|26.21
|Free
|24.16 (50.11)
|24.13 (49.71)
|25.46 (51.67)
|Total Time
|3:31.84
|3:34.45
|3:32.88
Marchand was faster today than Gonzalez was in all 100s except his 100 butterfly. Marchand’s biggest difference here from his swim at last year’s NCAA Championships was his middle 200. He was faster today on his 100 back and 100 breast by over a second, notably getting under the 1:00 split on the breaststroke leg.
Marchand’s time is the top time in the NCAA so far this season by a huge margin. Notably though, defending NCAA champ and previous NCAA record holder Gonzalez was absent from Cal this fall, thus not swimming it at all this season until today when he swam a 3:57.92 to finish fifth. Gonzalez made his return in yesterday’s Cal vs Arizona dual meet and was not suited up today with his 3:57.92.
Top Times in the NCAA this season: Men’s 400 IM
- Leon Marchand, ASU, 3:31.84 NCAA Record
- Carson Foster, Texas, 3:35.29 (SCM Conversion from 2022 World’s)
- Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M, 3:38.39
This was Marchand’s third individual event at ASU’s dual meet against Cal. Marchand had already swum NCAA-leading times today in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes before breaking this record in the 400 IM. It is estimated that there were about 35 minutes between Marchand’s 200 breast and 400 IM.
Marchand now owns both NCAA records in the IM events as he swam a 1:37.69 in the 200 IM at last year’s NCAA Championships.
