Berke Saka Swims 46.15 100, 1:41.57 200 BKs in Georgia Tech, Queens & West Florida Dual

Georgia Tech vs. Queens vs. West Florida

Jan. 21, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Georgia Tech hosted both Queens and West Florida for a double dual over the weekend. Notably, Queens is in its first transitional year as it moves from Division II to Division I. West Florida is home to a women’s-only program and is Division II.

On the men’s side, Georgia Tech defeated Queens in a score of 149-112. The Georgia Tech women earned two wins defeating Queens 191-103 and West Florida 234-66. Queens picked up a win against West Florida 190-104.

Men’s Recap

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Berke Saka who helped Georgia Tech to a relay win in addition to winning both backstroke events. Saka helped kick off the meet swimming a 22.18 on the backstroke leg. The team also consisted of Daniel Kertesz, Leandro Odorici, and Will Coady. They touched in a final time of 1:26.22.

Saka won both backstroke events in commanding fashion. First, he won the 100 in a 46.15, winning by over two seconds. That was his fastest time in a dual meet this season and not far off his personal best of 45.60 which he swam at midseason. The school record holder in the event also won the 200 back touching in a 1:41.57, not far off his personal best and school record time of 1:40.49.

The Georgia Tech men also showed their dominance in the distance-free events, sweeping both the 500 and 1650 frees. Leading the way in the 1650 was Mert Kilavuz who touched in a 14:53.61, winning the event by over 40 seconds. Kilavuz was second in the 500 free touching in a 4:19.90 behind teammate Baturalp Unlu who won in a 4:17.17. Unlu also picked up another individual win as he swam to a 1:35.51 in the 200 free, where he won by almost three seconds.

Highlighting the men’s side for Queens was Matej Dusa who won the 50 free in a 19.84 and was the only man under 20 seconds. He also won the 100 free in a 43.75. Notably, Dusa won the 50 free and was second in the 100 free at 2022 Division II NCAAs. In addition, Dusa also helped Queens close the meet with a win in the 200 free relay. Dusa led off in a 19.57, the fastest flat start by half a second. Alex Bauch, Daniel Meszaros, and Kimani Gregory also contributed to the win where they touched in a 1:19.43.

Alex Kunert also picked up two individual wins for Queens. He won the 100 fly in a 47.83, winning by over a second and the 200 fly in a 1:45.67.

Other events winners include:

Women’s Recap

Highlighting the women’s meet for Georgia Tech was Deniz Ertan who picked up wins in the 500 free (4:46.85) and 1650 free (16:11.69). Ertan is only a freshman and already has the #5 time in the 1650 and the #13 time in the 500 in the NCAA so far this season. She is huge for the Georgia Tech women as they scored zero points at NCAAs last season.

Also leading the way for Georgia Tech was McKenzie Campbell who won both the 200 fly (1:58.04) and 400 IM (4:16.67). She was the only swimmer under 2:00 in the 200 fly and won the 400 IM by five seconds. Her 200 fly was less than a second off of what she swam at midseason.

Danielle Melilli led the way for Queens. She won both the 50 (22.53) and 100 (49.50) frees. She also helped the relay of Monica Gumina, Annika Huber, and Sophie Lange to a win. Melilli anchored in a 22.07 as the relay touched in a final time of 1:40.29.

Melilli also helped Queens close in a win in the 200 free relay. She led off in a 22.68 and the relay of Gumina, Ryley Heck, and Tova Andersson touched in a 1:31.89.

West Florida was highlighted by a win from Nina Imboden. Imboden touched in a 2:00.87 in the 200 back. The freshman was also third in the 100 back in a 56.84.

Other event winners include: